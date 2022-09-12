The Crown's Olivia Colman praises Queen Elizabeth's legacy; Feels King Charles III is 'going to do a good job'
Olivia Colman said, "Queen Elizabeth II made a promise as a young woman and she absolutely kept it with such dignity. We're all incredibly impressed by what she did."
Olivia Colman is still processing Queen Elizabeth II's loss and legacy. The Oscar-winning actress, who portrayed the 96-year-old monarch in The Crown Season 3-4, shared her candid feelings with Variety at Toronto International Film Festival 2022 on The Queen's passing as well as King Charles III's emotional address to the UK. "I wouldn't know where to begin with that," Olivia earnestly began.
"She made a promise as a young woman and she absolutely kept it with such dignity. We're all incredibly impressed by what she did," Olivia Colman added. Olivia also complimented King Charles III's speech, believing that he did it so "beautifully" from a "British point of view.": "He did it about love, tolerance and gentleness, and that is what she always wanted and she's done." Colman then compared how when viewing Great Britain from the outside world at the moment, there is "some comedy" on one side with the "politics" and on the other hand, King Charles III's address is something "so dignified."
The 48-year-old actress further shared about King Charles III's future legacy, "I felt proud to be British. I think he's going to do a good job."
Meanwhile, The Crown Season 6 paused filming as a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II. Olivia Colman is excited to pass the baton of playing the beloved monarch to legendary British actress Imelda Staunton, who takes over in The Crown Season 5. In the same interview, when asked if she had any advice for Staunton, Colman quipped, "No! Who gives Imelda Staunton advice? She will be incredible. [laughs] I can't wait to watch her."
