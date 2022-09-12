The Crown's Olivia Colman praises Queen Elizabeth's legacy; Feels King Charles III is 'going to do a good job'

Olivia Colman is still processing Queen Elizabeth II's loss and legacy. The Oscar-winning actress, who portrayed the 96-year-old monarch in The Crown Season 3-4, shared her candid feelings with Variety at Toronto International Film Festival 2022 on The Queen's passing as well as King Charles III's emotional address to the UK. "I wouldn't know where to begin with that," Olivia earnestly began.

"She made a promise as a young woman and she absolutely kept it with such dignity. We're all incredibly impressed by what she did," Olivia Colman added. Olivia also complimented King Charles III's speech, believing that he did it so "beautifully" from a "British point of view.": "He did it about love, tolerance and gentleness, and that is what she always wanted and she's done." Colman then compared how when viewing Great Britain from the outside world at the moment, there is "some comedy" on one side with the "politics" and on the other hand, King Charles III's address is something "so dignified."