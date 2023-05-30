The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Where to stream the new docuseries?

Prepare to delve into the captivating mystery surrounding Natalia Grace in the newly released docuseries, The Curious Case of Natalia Grace. Premiering on Tuesday night at 9 p.m. ET on the ID Channel, this documentary provides unprecedented access and exclusive insights into the enigmatic tale that grabbed headlines worldwide. Initially believed to be a 6-year-old Ukrainian orphan with a rare bone growth disorder, Natalia's adoption by Kristine and Michael Barnett in 2010 took a dramatic turn as shocking allegations emerged, ultimately leading to a puzzling investigation and a web of unanswered questions.

Unraveling the intrigue: The Natalia Grace story unveiled

The Curious Case of Natalia Grace brings forth never-before-seen interviews and revelations from members of Natalia's adoptive family. Father Michael Barnett, brother Jacob Barnett, as well as relatives, friends, legal experts, and neighbors connected to Natalia and the Barnett family, share their perspectives and shed light on the perplexing circumstances surrounding her true identity. The docuseries offers a unique opportunity to navigate through the twists and turns of this gripping story, seeking answers and untangling the web of claims and counterclaims that surround Natalia.

Where and when to watch "The Curious Case of Natalia Grace"

Mark your calendars for the premiere of The Curious Case of Natalia Grace on the ID Channel, broadcasting from Monday to Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET. Starting May 29th and running through May 31st, viewers can immerse themselves in the unfolding drama and revelations surrounding Natalia's story. Tune in to witness the exclusive bombshell interviews and gain insight into the complex dynamics that led to the Barnetts' shocking allegations and subsequent legal proceedings. Check your local listings to ensure you don't miss a single episode of this gripping docuseries.

The Curious Case of Natalia Grace presents an opportunity to untangle the mystery surrounding Natalia's true identity and the events that unfolded within the Barnett family. As the docuseries debuts on the ID Channel, viewers are invited to join in the search for truth, examining the compelling evidence and personal accounts that shed light on this extraordinary case. Don't miss the chance to stream this thought-provoking docuseries and uncover the secrets that have captivated audiences worldwide.

