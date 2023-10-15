The Curse: Emma Stone and Nathan Fielder starrer trailer revolves around cursed couple; Know release date, plot and other details

Academy Award winner Emma Stone and Canadian actor Nathan Fielder are set to star in The Curse, a new and peculiar series that Nathan has created alongside Benny Safdie. Read on

The Curse: About the story plot and cast

The show features Emma Stone as Whitney, who, alongside her husband Asher, portrayed by Nathan Fielder, hosts an offbeat HGTV house-flipping program. The show is about a couple who recently got married and are trying to have a baby while also working together on a home improvement TV show. However, there's a twist - some people think there's a curse affecting their relationship. This curse creates problems in their lives as they work towards starting a family.

Emma Stone, celebrated for her acting in films like La La Land and The Amazing Spider-Man series, plays the role of Whitney, who is not just Asher's wife but also his business partner. With her impressive career, Emma Stone brings her star power to The Curse in a role that promises to be both funny and intriguing. Apart from Emma Stone's starring role, the series boasts a talented supporting cast. Constance Shulman, known for her role as Yoga Jones in Netflix's Orange Is the New Black, Corbin Bernsen, widely recognized as Shawn's dad from the USA series Psych, and Academy Award nominee Barkhad Abdi, renowned for his work in Captain Phillips and Blade Runner 2049, are all set to make guest appearances in the series.

The Curse: Trailer, streaming platform and trailer

Scheduled to debut on November 10, 2023, The Curse will be available for streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime and on-demand. The linear premiere on Showtime will follow on November 12. An exclusive first look at the series will be presented during the New York Film Festival from September 29 to October 15.

A teaser trailer released on Showtime's YouTube channel gives a glimpse into the series. It shows Stone and Fielder in character, shooting an introduction for their home renovation show, hinting at the strange and humorous events that follow. The official trailer, released on October 12, reveals that their home renovation show takes a dark and comedic turn when a little girl places a curse on them after a prank gone awry. Checkout the trailer here:

