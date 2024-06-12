The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie opened at The Annecy Animation Festival with boisterous laughs from the crowd. Director Pete Browngardt and Warner Bros. Animation president Sam Register opened the film during a late-night event at the Annecy Animation Festival in France.

The Day The Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Film premieres at the Annecy Animation Festival

A release date has not yet been set, although the film is expected to open in theaters later this year. According to The Hollywood Reporter, throughout the whole show, the movie made the audience laugh heartily. Drawn in conventional 2D, it was met with an enthusiastic reaction by students and professional animators in attendance. Some of the crowd's favorite parts were the sequences that highlighted the protagonist duo's childhood and their quest to find a job.

What is The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes movie about?

The Day the Earth Blew Up, a Warner Bros. Animation film, is centered around Looney Tunes staples Porky Pig and Daffy Duck. The film chronicles Porky Pig and Daffy Duck's efforts to stop an extraterrestrial invasion of Earth while simultaneously trying to earn enough money to save their run-down home from demolition.

As they travel, they run upon Petunia Pig, a scientist employed at a nearby facility that is crucial to the invasion and a very awkward romantic partner for Porky.

Advertisement

The Day the Earth Blew Up - the First Animated Looney Tunes film to hit theatres

Although there have been several Looney Tunes movies that have been shown in theaters, such as Space Jam (1996), Looney Tunes: Back in Action (2003), and Space Jam: A New Legacy (2021), The Day the Earth Blew Up is the first Looney Tunes animated film to be released in theaters.

Its release comes after Warner Bros. recently decided not to release Coyote vs. Acme, a live-action/CG animated hybrid film starring John Cena and Will Forte that centers on the Looney Tunes character Wile E. Coyote.

ALSO READ: Dakota Johnson 'Isn't A Runaway Bride' But She Is Unsure Of Marriage With Chris Martin: Source