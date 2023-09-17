'The death of twitter toxicity': Doja Cat explains the meaning behind her new song Balut

Doja Cat was at the VMAs and the singer certainly stunned with her performance on the stage. But what is interesting is her new track Balut that has recently come out. The term in itself is unheard of and the fans are confused as to what the meaning of the term is. Well, Doja took to Instagram to explain the meaning of the term as well as the theme of her song. Here is everything to know about Doja's new story. Read on.

Doja's explainer story

In her latest story, Doja took a picture from the washroom only to write a caption to it, explaining the meaning and theme of her new song Balut. “i named the song balut because it signifies a bird that's being eaten alive. It's a metaphor for twitter stans and the death of twitter toxicity. The beginning of ‘X’ and the end of ‘tweets’,” is what the singer wrote about the track's meaning.

Balut and Doja's new album

Doja Cat's latest track titled Balut has piqued the curiosity of her fans due to its unusual name. This song is part of her upcoming album, Scarlet, scheduled for release on September 22, 2023. The title of the track, Balut, is a reference to a dish popular in the Philippines, which consists of a fertilized developing egg embryo, boiled and eaten directly from the shell.

While the song shares its name with the dish, its lyrics take a raunchier and more explicit direction, portraying the life of a successful and empowered woman, often referred to as a boss lady. Balut has been described as a laid-back outro track with a nostalgic '90s vibe. Fans have enthusiastically embraced the catchy tune and lyrics of Balut, expressing their admiration for Doja Cat's musical prowess. Some fans have even requested more songs in a similar vein. Doja Cat's album Scarlet features a total of 15 tracks, and notably, there are no featured artists on the album.

This release follows her successful 2021 album, Planet Her, which spawned several Billboard Hot 100 top 10 hits, including Woman, Need to Know, and Kiss Me More. Additionally, her recent single, Paint The Town Red from the Scarlet album, reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart on September 12, 2023, further solidifying her status as a prominent figure in the music industry. Fans eagerly await the full release of Scarlet and anticipate more musical gems from Doja Cat in the near future.

