The Deliverance Despair: Lee Daniels, Mo'Nique & Other Stars Open Up About Facing Eerie Real-Life Mishaps While Filming Horror Movie

Despite Lee Daniels' efforts to ward off bad luck with prayer circles, the filming of his Netflix horror film The Deliverance was marred by a series of unfortunate incidents. In a recent town hall interview with SiriusXM's Bevy Smith, Daniels revealed that he had a deliverer on set, inspired by stories from the sets of The Exorcist and Poltergeist. However, despite his intense prayers, several unsettling events occurred, including one of his stars being hospitalized and his dog tragically dying.

Daniels admitted that while the prayer sessions were "really beautiful and I think that we needed it," they were not enough to prevent the string of incidents that plagued the production. "Things happen, and I was not gonna let things happen on my set, and also I needed it for me," Daniels said. Despite his efforts, the set of The Deliverance faced significant challenges.

Daniels told a moving story about his sister, who has appeared in every film he has directed as a good luck charm. Glenn Close's sister was later diagnosed with lung cancer after appearing in a scene with him in The Deliverance. Daniels also shared about the death of his dog on set.

Mo'Nique, one of the film's stars, shared her experience. She revealed that she had to be hospitalized while filming the movie. "Mr. Daniels had me doing a scene, okay? And we're outside," Mo'Nique explained.

"It was just, the demon was supposed to be on top of the building, so they kept blowing this — I mean, at one point I'm like, 'Lee, do we have this s--- because I can't breathe.' They kept blowing. He was like, 'One more time. One more time.' So when I got finished, right, my thyroid was a big, I mean, it was just sick. Oh baby. I was like, 'What kind of s--- is this?' It was a lot of things happening with The Deliverance."

Many on the set, including Glenn Close, had never participated in prayer circles before. Close described it as incredible, but added that it was her first time praying in a circle on a set. She described how Daniels would announce the prayer sessions and let everyone choose whether or not to participate.

She thought it was incredible, but Lee said, "Okay, we're gonna pray now. Anybody wanna come? We're gonna do it now." So everyone was aware of what they were doing, and it made no difference whether everyone came or not.

The Deliverance follows a family in Indiana who experience strange, demonic occurrences, leading them and their neighbors to believe their home is a portal to hell.

The film's intense and eerie subject matter may have added to the sense of unease surrounding the production. Despite the challenges, the cast and crew persevered, contributing to what Daniels hopes will be an engaging final product.

