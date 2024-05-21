‘The Devil Got a Purpose': Sean Diddy Combs' Former Bodyguard Opens Up About Cassie Ventura Assault Video

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to assault, sexual abuse, rape, and violence.

While the world still recovers from Sean Diddy’s disturbing footage where he is seen brutally assaulting singer and ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, the rapper’s former bodyguard breaks his silence on the issue. Gene Deal, who worked closely with Diddy for years, sided with Cassie on the matter, condemning the rapper for his actions.

Deal claimed that the chilling footage triggered flashbacks from his time at Diddy’s Bad Boy Records. He also pointed out how the video had been hidden for years and that the security personnel in charge must be held accountable. In addition to sympathizing with Cassie, the bodyguard-turned-author also referenced other women the rapper has been associated with.

Gene Deal weighs in on Cassie Ventura's assault footage

Sean Diddy's former personal bodyguard, Gene Deal appeared in the latest episode of The Art of Dialogue hosted by Mighty Bolton and got candid about the rapper's wrongdoings that have failed to come to light in the past. When asked about his reaction to the footage, Deal began by saying that people will assume that he is content about Diddy's outing, hinting at his former claims about the hip-hop mogul's abusive behavior.

"But no, listen here man, the devil got a purpose, God got a plan. Do you understand what I’m saying?...and it’s all in god’s plan man…to let people see because a lot of people wasn’t believing that this stuff even existed, brother,” Deal said on Sunday, May 19.

The former bodyguard authored the book, My World of Bodyguarding a Hip-Hop Star: The Last Big Night in October 2022, under his original name, Eugene D Deal. In the book, he broke stories of Diddy’s antics in addition to chronicling events from his life.

Deal mocked, "Diddy is the only one who told the truth. He said, ‘y’all just keep watching, the truth will soon come out.’ And you see what came out?"

Also, Gene name-checked Diddy’s former girlfriends, Kim Porter and Misa Hylton, contemplating what the women might have gone through while with him.

Singer Cassie had filed a federal lawsuit against Diddy alleging physical and sexual abuse throughout their decade-long relationship, in 2023, three years after they split in 2019. The rapper reportedly has a series of civil lawsuits lined up with similar allegations and sex trafficking, among others. Cassie’s lawsuit was reportedly settled within a day, per The Cut. The father of seven seemed to maintain his innocence, denying all accusations made against him by Cassie, three more women, and a man.

Sean Diddy issues an apology for assaulting Cassie Ventura

Sean Diddy Combs made headlines after the 2016 footage, obtained by CNN, spread like fire on the internet. In a breakthrough, the Bad Boy for Life rapper apologized for attacking Cassie, conceding to the allegations made against him, following the CCTV footage’s release. "I was disgusted when I did it. I'm disgusted now," Diddy said in an apology video shared on Instagram on Sunday, May 19.

The three-time Grammy winner claimed in his video, "I went and I sought out professional help. I got into going to therapy, going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry."

However, many were not impressed, especially Ventura’s attorneys who pointed out that his statement appeared self-absorbed, per BBC. Cue Gene Deal’s comment on Diddy being “narcissistic” in the Art of Dialogue podcast. He also suggested that the rapper had paid to keep the security footage of him hitting and mauling the 37-year-old singer in the now-shut InterContinental Hotel’s hallway, located in Los Angeles.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

