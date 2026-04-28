The Devil Wears Prada 2 EXCLUSIVE: Meryl Streep on Simone Ashley as her new assistant: 'She’s like a Miranda-in-training'

As the world of fashion takes center stage, May 2026 begins with the much-anticipated release of The Devil Wears Prada 2. The comedy-drama sequel reunites Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep in their iconic roles. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned about Meryl Streep's stance on Simone Ashley portraying her new assistant.

Meryl Streep on Simone Ashley playing her new assistant

In an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, Meryl Streep shared her thoughts on Simone Ashley stepping in as her new on-screen assistant. She said, "The old cast members bring the history of the first film. The new ones kind of give it a zing right now. Simone Ashley was fantastic as my assistant, the new Emily, and she’s someone who I think is more clearly an acolyte of Miranda. She sits at her feet and has picked up all the best and the worst of Miranda. She’s like a Miranda-in-training, which was hilarious. But they were all so endlessly fascinating and inventive."

Cast of The Devil Wears Prada 2

The cult film brings back beloved actors including Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, Tracie Thoms, and Tibor Feldman. Alongside them, new cast members such as Kenneth Branagh, Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B J Novak, and Pauline Chalamet join Simone Ashley in pivotal roles.

About the film

Produced by 20th Century Studios, the sequel is set to release in theaters on May 1, 2026. While anticipation builds around potential surprise cameos from actors and singers, it has been confirmed that Adrian Grenier will not return as Nate Cooper. In the latest released The Devil Wears Prada 2 trailer, we saw Streep's Miranda Priestly, the feisty magazine editor-in-chief, is aiming to save her company no matter what it takes.

ALSO READ: The Devil Wears Prada 2 Trailer: Simone Ashley’s First Look Revealed, Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway Get to Work