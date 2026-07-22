The Devil Wears Prada 2 on OTT: When and Where to Watch Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt’s Comedy Drama

The Devil Wears Prada 2, starring Meryl Streep , Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt in the lead roles, was released in theaters on May 1, 2026. The sequel is now set to make its digital debut. Here are the details.

When and where to watch The Devil Wears Prada 2

The Devil Wears Prada 2 will begin streaming on Disney+ and Hulu from July 29, 2026. The announcement was made through the official social media handles of the streaming platforms.

Here’s the post:

In India, the film will be available to stream on JioHotstar. Along with the original English version, it will also be available in Hindi.

Official trailer and plot of The Devil Wears Prada 2

Set 20 years after the events of the first film, The Devil Wears Prada 2 follows Andy Sachs after she has long since left Runway magazine. She unexpectedly loses her newsroom job just as her former boss, Miranda Priestly, comes under scrutiny following a controversial feature. To restore the magazine's credibility, Runway's owner hires Andy as features editor without Miranda's approval, forcing the two to work together as the publication struggles to survive in the digital era.

As Andy rebuilds her career through a series of high-profile stories, Miranda's long-awaited promotion is thrown into uncertainty following the death of Elias-Clarke owner Irv Ravitz. When the company's new leadership considers selling Runway, Andy works to secure a better buyer after discovering that an initial takeover could result in much of the magazine's staff being replaced by artificial intelligence.

During Milan Fashion Week, Andy convinces Sasha Barnes to acquire Elias-Clarke, preserving Runway while securing Miranda's promised promotion. Miranda acknowledges Andy's influence, encourages her to tell her own story, and the two reconcile as Runway enters a new chapter.

Alongside Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway , and Emily Blunt, the film also stars Stanley Tucci, Justin Theroux, Kenneth Branagh, Lucy Liu, BJ Novak, Simone Ashley, Tracie Thoms, and others in key roles. Additionally, Lady Gaga and several prominent figures from the fashion industry, including Donatella Versace, Marc Jacobs, Ciara, Calum Harper, and Ashley Graham, make cameo appearances.

Directed by David Frankel, the film is written by Aline Brosh McKenna and produced by Wendy Finerman. Theodore Shapiro composed the music, while Florian Ballhaus handled the cinematography and Andrew Marcus served as the editor.

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