The Devil Wears Prada 2 Trailer: Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt Have Ceremonious Reunion, Meryl Streep Brings Sass

The fashion floodgates are open! We’re kicking off February 2026 with a deeper and closer look at The Devil Wears Prada 2. The comedy, drama film is one of the most anticipated releases of the year, with the return of Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, and Emily Blunt in some of their most iconic roles. The trailer shared on Sunday night showcased a glimpse of just what awaits the fans of the series in the May premiere.

The Deil Wears Prada 2 Drops Official Trailer

In the clip released, Miranda Priestly, the editor-in-chief of the fashion magazine Runway, will strive to revive her business in the struggling print media industry. Andrea "Andy" Sachs is back in action beside her, trying to calm the waters between her boss and her ex-colleague, Emily Charlton, who used to be the former’s assistant but has since moved to a luxury brand in a high executive position, which has the advertising funds her boss covets.

It showcases the comeback of the Runway world as Andy is appointed as the new Features Editor at the magazine. With a lot at stake, Miranda and Emily lock heads in their usual ways, but a more confident Andy wades her way through them, this time holding her ground. However, their mindsets clash and so do their personalities, with the bets on for who helps who in the end.

Check out the trailer below.

It is known that Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, Tracie Thoms, and Tibor Feldman reprise their roles from the previous film, the original released in 2006, and has become a cult favorite. Alongside the returns, Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak, and Pauline Chalamet will take on key roles in the film. A lot of anticipation has been placed on surprise cameos from actors and singers in the upcoming sequel. Adrian Grenier, who played Nate Cooper in the original, will not be returning for the second run.

Backed by 20th Century Studios, The Devil Wears Prada 2 will hit the theaters on May 1, 2026.

ALSO READ: 13 Most Awaited Hollywood Films Releasing in 2026: From The Devil Wears Prada 2 to The Odyssey and Avengers: Doomsday