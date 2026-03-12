The Devil Wears Prada 2 Trailer: Simone Ashley’s First Look Revealed, Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway Get to Work

Upcoming comedy drama film The Devil Wears Prada 2 is gearing up for a grand release in a couple of months and announcing its ticketing, 20th Century Studios shared a new trailer with the fans of the franchise. It showcased the not-so-grand return of the team of Runway with Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) at its helm and Andrea "Andy" Sachs’ (Anne Hathaway) comeback to print publishing.

Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt bring the fun in the new The Devil Wears Prada 2 trailer

In the newly released The Devil Wears Prada 2 trailer, Miranda Priestly, the feisty magazine editor-in-chief, is aiming to save her company no matter what it takes. She is joined by her former intern, Andy Sachs, who is now a well-established professional who knows her way around the world of fashion and publications. What they do not expect is their former team member, and Miranda Priestly’s former senior assistant, Emily Charlton, to have the key to their life jackets.

As she whips her cane with access to a luxury brand’s funds, they are left tiptoeing around her. But not much can tame the editorial lead and she powers through with her dry wit as usual and a command over everyone despite her precarious position. With swarms of stylish dresses flowing through the 1-minute clip, there’s the usual charm of the high-end inclination of the film that’s familiar and encouraging to the eye.

However, the most interesting part of the film comes through with the first look at Simone Ashley’s character. Currently unnamed, the Bridgerton star can be seen seated right beside Meryl Streep in one scene, huffing and puffing at her choice of words and warning her, showing a powerful positioning. In the other, the English actress is dressed head to toe in a luxury fit, plucked from a ritzy brand’s collection. Fans are extremely excited to see what she brings to the table.

Check out the trailer below.

Meanwhile, The Devil Wears Prada 2 premieres globally on May 1, 2026.

