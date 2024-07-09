The Devil Wears Prada: Revisiting Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt And Anne Hathaway's Past Thoughts On 2nd Movie Amid Reports Of Potential Sequel

Fans of The Devil Wears Prada have waited years for a sequel. The 2006 film, starring Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, and Emily Blunt, remains a favorite. Despite popular demand and the existence of a sequel to the book on which it is based, a second film has yet to be produced as per Variety. Here's what the cast has said over the years about reprising their iconic roles.

Anne Hathaway's perspective on reprising her role

Anne Hathaway, who played aspiring journalist Andy Sachs, has expressed her concerns about a sequel. In November 2022, Hathaway appeared on The View to discuss the challenges of creating a follow-up in today's digital age. “I just think that movie was in a different era, you know? Now, everything’s gone so digital, and that movie centered around the concept of producing a physical thing,” she explained.

Hathaway also addressed the rumors in October 2022, after being spotted with Anna Wintour of Vogue magazine. “There’s not going to be a sequel,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “It’s not gonna happen. It exists. There are other films. We can just watch that one [The Devil Wears Prada] again.” She praised the ongoing fan excitement, saying it reflects the film's lasting impact. She said that she didn't stop and think about it, but it was a beautiful thing.

Meryl Streep's take on a possible sequel

Meryl Streep, who played the formidable fashion editor Miranda Priestly, has expressed interest in a sequel, but with reservations. In 2012, she told Access Hollywood, "Sure, I mean, I'd have to lose the f-king weight, but I would do that, yeah." Streep's comments focused on the physical demands of reprising her role, but she did not completely dismiss the idea.

Emily Blunt's enthusiasm for a potential sequel

Emily Blunt, who played Andy's coworker Emily Charlton, has expressed various opinions over the years. In November 2022, Blunt appeared on The View and enthusiastically stated that she would make a second film in a heartbeat. However, by February 2024, her position had softened. Blunt said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, "Sometimes things should be cherished and preserved in this bubble, and it's OK."

She acknowledged that, while there was never much progress on a sequel, the original film remains unique. Blunt also mentioned Streep's humorous take on the situation, saying, “Didn’t Meryl say something funny about it? They asked her about it, ‘Would she ever do a sequel?’ and she went, ‘Yeah, if I don’t have to lose the weight.’ But I think she said ‘the f–king weight.’”

Is Disney developing a sequel to the hit 2006 movie?

Disney recently announced that it is working on a sequel to the hit 2006 film. Aline Brosh McKenna, the original screenwriter, is in talks to return and write the next chapter. The plot reportedly follows Miranda Priestly as she navigates her career amidst the decline of traditional magazine publishing. She goes up against Emily Blunt's character, who is now a powerful executive for a luxury group.

While it is unclear which original cast members will return, the prospect of a sequel is interesting. The Devil Wears Prada was a commercial success, grossing $326.7 million worldwide. Streep's performance earned her a Golden Globe and an Oscar nomination. The film's legacy continues with a stage musical adaptation starring Vanessa Williams as Miranda Priestly, which will premiere in London's West End in October.

