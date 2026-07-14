The Devil’s Mouth on OTT: When and Where to Watch Kathryn Newton’s Survival Thriller Online

The Devil’s Mouth, starring Kathryn Newton in the lead role, is an upcoming survival thriller gearing up for its release soon. If you're planning to watch it online, here are the streaming details.

When and where to watch The Devil’s Mouth

The Devil’s Mouth is set to premiere on Prime Video on July 29, 2026. The announcement was made through the streaming platform's official social media handle.

Official post and plot of The Devil’s Mouth

The Devil's Mouth follows five friends who embark on one final adventure along Thailand's picturesque coast before stepping into the next phase of their lives. They join a guided swim through a remote cave system known as The Devil's Mouth, only to find themselves trapped after discovering that a recent storm has transformed the caves into a deadly hunting ground.

As they navigate the labyrinth of narrow waterways, the group is pursued by a mysterious creature that survived the flooded caves. With fear mounting, trust begins to crumble, and every wrong turn brings them closer to danger. Forced to confront impossible choices, the friends must fight for survival in the suffocating darkness, where escaping alive may require unimaginable sacrifices.

Cast and crew of The Devil’s Mouth

The Devil’s Mouth stars Kathryn Newton in the lead role, alongside Lana Condor, Gavin Casalegno, Nico Hiraga, Tommi Rose, Tayme Thapthimthong, and others in key roles.

The film is co-produced and directed by Jeff Wadlow, with Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee serving as producers. The screenplay is written by Aja Gabel and Myung Joh Wesner, while Bear McCreary has composed the music. James Kniest serves as the cinematographer.

Kathryn Newton’s work front

Kathryn Newton was last seen in the lead role in Ready or Not 2: Here I Come. The comedy horror sequel featured Samara Weaving reprising her role as Grace MacCaullay from the first installment. The story follows Grace as she protects her estranged sister while being pursued by five elite families in a high-stakes ritual to claim a seat of ultimate power. The film is slated to premiere on OTT on July 16, 2026.

Looking ahead, Newton will reprise her role as Cassandra "Cassie" Lang in Avengers: Doomsday .

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