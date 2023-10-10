‘The difference is that…’: Martin Scorsese highlights impact of Satyajit Ray's THIS masterpiece and its ability to 'introduce a new culture'

In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, the iconic director Martin Scorsese got all fired up about how movies have this amazing ability to bring different worlds and people together. He was seriously psyched about Satyajit Ray's old-school masterpiece, Pather Panchali, and how it's like a magic bridge between cultures. For him, it has completely been a game changer!

What makes Satyajit Ray's Pather Panchali different from others according to Martin Scorsese?

Martin Scorsese, known for his iconic contributions to American cinema, highlighted how Indian masterpieces introduced him to a new world and challenged the conventional prism through which cultures are often depicted in film. Particularly speaking about Satyajit Ray's Pather Panchali which he stumbled upon while in New York, he noted a striking difference between Ray's work and mainstream cinema saying, ‘Oh yes. When I saw Satyajit Ray's film Pather Panchali on television in New York, I said, “Wait a minute! Those are the people I usually see in the background of other films. What's the difference here?’

As he went on to mention his perspective, he stated, “the difference is that the film is being made by them. I'm being introduced to a new culture, a whole new life, and the universality of it all.”

As the interview with HT proceeded, Martin did acknowledge the merit of films like The River, directed by Jean Renoir, and furthermore pointed out they often fell into the trap of depicting foreign cultures through an outsider's lens saying, “The other films may be good, but they're seen through the prism of outside-in. I loved The River (Jean Renoir's 1951 American film set in Calcutta), but it's seen through the prism of another culture.”

Scorsese had a profound experience with Ray's masterpiece, which brought about a significant revelation for him. It marked a shift from the conventional "outside-in" approach to filmmaking to a more intimate, insider's perspective. This departure from superficial depictions of cultures was refreshing, as it invited viewers to explore the human experiences from various corners of the world.

Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon

As he revealed in the interview with HT, for Scorsese, witnessing Pather Panchali marked the beginning of a lifelong fascination with understanding how different cultures think and live. He stated, “From that point on, cinema really opened to me other cultures. I was always interested in how other people think. So for me, I wonder what it would be like to be colonised. The whole idea of America was to eliminate that.”

Regarding the Osage story, which Scorsese is all prepared to bring on the screens in Killers of the Flower Moon on October 20th 2023, he says, “Finding the story of the Osage was to represent almost all the indigenous people of the world taken advantage of, or at least coming into conflict with overbearing civilisations of another culture. Those who have been colonised, or even pushed away completely.”

