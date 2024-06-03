The Diplomat on Netflix ended its first season on a dramatic cliffhanger, leaving us all wanting more. The finale left the audience wanting more, from the stunning red dress to the shocking revelation about Prime Minister Nicol Trowbridge (Rory Kinnear) and the car explosion. Is there a second season of the political thriller planned? This is all we currently know.

Unfortunately, Netflix has not yet formally renewed The Diplomat. But there is still time, as the series premiered on April 20, 2023, to be exact. Furthermore, if Debora Cahn, the showrunner, has her way, The Diplomat may still have more episodes in it.

The Diplomat: Netflix's confidence and season 2 spoilers

Netflix clearly believes in Cahn, as evidenced by her signing a "multi-year overall deal with the streamer for series and other projects," according to Deadline. Although the agreement did not guarantee The Diplomat's renewal, it did demonstrate Netflix's confidence in Cahn. Jinny Howe, Netflix's Vice President and Head of Drama Development, praised Cahn's storytelling abilities.

They said, "I have personally witnessed Deb's incredible work... She is an incredible storyteller, capable of developing characters with nuance, tension, and surprise."

In a recent interview, David Gyasi, who plays UK Foreign Secretary Austin Dennison in The Diplomat, discussed his character's potential romance with Kate Wyler, played by Keri Russell. Gyasi stated that he is excited to see how their relationship develops in Season 2.

He described the characters as being distinct from one another yet somehow linked. He made a hint that their flirting might get more intense if Kate got divorced. According to Gyasi, Season 2 will focus more on their relationship and show how they get closer in spite of their differences.

David Gyasi, who plays British Foreign Secretary Austin Dennison in The Diplomat, made hints about a romantic relationship with Keri Russell's character, Kate Wyler. Gyasi was excited about the direction their relationship was taking in Season 2, characterizing them as total opposites who are surprisingly closer than they seem.

Hal's fate after explosive season 1 finale

At the end of Season 1, Hal became trapped in a blast. Hal was in a meeting with Tory MP Merritt Grove when a car bomb exploded outside a restaurant in London. There was also Ato Essandoh (Stuart Heyford) and Jess Chanliau (Ronnie), though it's unclear whether they made it out alive. Kate's security detail surrounded her in her final moments.

They probably told her about her husband's injuries or passing. In addition to expressing his desire to return for more seasons of The Diplomat, Sewell also expressed his hope that everyone would survive and find the significant transition enjoyable. He continued, emphasizing the importance of giving the drama a genuine sense, by saying that all he needed to do was hope for a second season.

