'The dirtier the carrot, the better': Millie Bobby Brown's quirky take in viral video clip perplexes netizens

Millie Bobby Brown, nicely acknowledged for her position in Stranger Things, has unexpectedly emerged as a viral sensation because of her precise passion for carrots, particularly the unwashed and dirtier ones. In the latest video interview, Brown's love for this humble vegetable took the middle stage, leaving viewers each amused and bewildered.

ALSO READ: 'You have to have good people around you': 19-year old Millie Bobby Brown reveals having not many friends in industry, calls THIS co-star close

Millie Bobby Brown candidly shared about carrots

The buzz began when the British media outlet UNILAD shared clips from their 11-minute interview with Brown on TikTok, at first posted on YouTube in late September. While the total interview garnered a modest forty-one,000 perspectives, shorter snippets on UNILAD's TikTok account went viral, with one particular segment providing Brown's carrot enthusiasm gaining a whopping 8.Three million perspectives.

In the clip, Brown is visible playing a carrot as she evaluates various forms of the vegetable supplied by UNILAD. She expresses a choice for baby carrots over shredded ones, but her ultimate preference seems to be a completely intact carrot, entirely with the inexperienced pinnacle. With a playful smile, she broadcasts, "These are great," she said. "The dirtier the better!"

Brown goes on to show that her mom noted consuming grimy carrots all through her pregnancy, which may give an explanation for her fondness for them.

ALSO READ: 'Never been one of those girls who dresses provocatively': Millie Bobby Brown once told Drew Barrymore about her fashion sense

Millie Bobby Brown doesn't like ranch dressing

The video sparked over 2,900 remarks from visitors, lots of whom located the entire state of affairs amusing and puzzling, especially while Brown additionally admitted her dislike for ranch dressing, which seemed contradictory to a few. One commenter humorously noted I don't like ranch, however, "I don't like ranch but I'll eat dirt covered carrots what,".

Interestingly, a few TikTok users drew parallels between Brown's enthusiasm for dirty carrots and characters from the British animation collection Wallace and Gromit, attributing it to a stereotypically British demeanor and a shared enthusiasm for mundane matters.

In reaction to the video, TikTokers expressed a variety of reactions, from expressing their love for Millie Bobby Brown to expressing utter bewilderment. One person even created a fan cam edit of the carrot phase, entirely with visual results and backing music dedicated to the actor.

This unexpected highlight of Brown's love for unwashed carrots isn't always completely new. In a Wired interview in November, she found out that carrots were her favorite food and addressed common internet searches about her. Additionally, in 2020, all through a communication with fellow actor Louis Partridge, posted by way of Glamour, Brown discussed her affection for carrots and the way she fed on commercial-sized bins of them at the same time at the set of Stranger Things.

Advertisement

Millie Bobby Brown's quirky passion for carrots has sincerely captured the net's attention, showcasing her particular persona past her career.

ALSO READ: Millie Bobby Brown gushes about fiance Jake Bongivoi and how he's the one for her in new sit-down