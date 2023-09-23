'The disrespect': Fans slam Jada Smith as she shares throwback video with Tupac lip-syncing to Will Smith's song

Jada Pinkett Smith recently shared a heartwarming memory from her upcoming memoir, Worthy. In a nostalgic Instagram post, she revealed a video of herself and the late Tupac Shakur passionately lip-syncing to the Grammy-winning hit, Parents Just Don't Understand, by Will Smith's DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince. This candid glimpse into their past showcased the deep friendship between Jada and Tupac during their high school years, leaving an indelible mark on both of their lives.

ALSO READ: Why did Will Smith turn down role in USD 165 million worth Independence Day sequel?

Jada Pinkett Smith's past

Jada Pinkett Smith, now 52, took her followers on a trip down memory lane with an exclusive excerpt from her upcoming memoir, Worthy. She vividly described the moment when her life intertwined with Tupac Shakur's and Will Smith's during their high school years. In her Instagram post, she shared, "Not in a million years would I have dreamed that the Fresh Prince and I would become, um, very acquainted. Not in a million years did I imagine three lives, their fates, would be so intertwined."

A tangible memory

The highlight of Jada's post was a video of her and Tupac passionately lip-syncing to Parents Just Don't Understand" during their junior year in high school. This cherished memory was described as a "tangible memory" by Jada, marking "the last time Pac and I were simply kids together." The post continued with her reflecting, "Pac and I lip-syncing Parents Just Don't Understand by Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince during our Junior year in high school. Who would have thought?"

In a follow-up Instagram post, Jada Pinkett Smith treated her fans to the complete video of her and Tupac's unforgettable lip-syncing performance. She playfully captioned it with, "Here is part of the original video of Pac and I doing a terrible job at lip-syncing Parents Just Don't Understand."

ALSO READ: The Last Ride & Rapper Tupac: Fans point out strange coincidences in Sidhu Moose Wala's death & final song

Jada Pinkett Smith and Tupac Shakur's friendship during school

Jada Pinkett Smith and Tupac Shakur's friendship blossomed during their time at the Baltimore School for the Arts in Maryland. This unique bond was later depicted in the 2017 biopic "All Eyez on Me," with Demetrius Shipp Jr. portraying Tupac and Kat Graham as Jada Pinkett Smith.

Reflecting on her friendship with Tupac in a 2015 interview with Howard Stern, Jada remarked, "You know, it’s so funny because now being older, I have more of an understanding of what that was between us." She emphasized that their connection was not romantic but deeply rooted in mutual respect and charisma. "When you have two young people that have very strong feelings, but there was no physical chemistry between us at all, and it wasn’t even just for me – it was him too."

Advertisement

Worthy, Jada Pinkett Smith's highly anticipated memoir, is set to be released on October 17th. Coinciding with the book's release, she will embark on a book tour in New York, beginning on October 16th. Reflecting on her journey, she shared, "I had so many people encourage me to write a book. But I believed that my journey was not a worthy journey. But when I saw it on paper — I couldn’t help but look at myself and say, wow. What a life."

ALSO READ: 'When your husband is taking care of another woman': Jada Smith once spoke about being in 'throuple' with Will and his ex-wife Sheree