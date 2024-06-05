Miranda Derrick responded furiously to the Netflix documentary Dancing for the Devil, following allegations that she is a member of a TikTok cult. She took to her Instagram story, and assured her followers that she was not a victim and referred to the documentary as one-sided.

She refuted allegations that she is a puppet of the 7M group and its founder, Robert Shinn, a pastor of the Shekinah Church she attends.

Miranda Derrick claims she doesn't condone abuse

She wrote, "Hey guys, I hope you’re having a wonderful day! I just wanted to hop on here really quick and first of all, say thank you so much to everybody who’s been so supportive during this time. Due to pending litigation, in which I am a plaintiff in a defamation lawsuit, it's not appropriate for me to comment on specific allegations. Though I will state that I do not condone abuse in any way."

She goes on to talk about the differences between her and her parents as well as her sister Melanie, saying that she loves her Mom, Dad, and Melanie, and they will forever be a part of her life. The truth is, that they just don’t see eye to eye at this time.

She further added that she believes that this documentary is a one-sided story. Miranda wrote, "I gave my life to Jesus Christ in 2020 and asked my family for some space and the very beginning to collect my thoughts and process my new walk I wanted to take with God."

Advertisement

Miranda is associated with Shekinah Church and 7M Films

Shinn is presented in the Netflix documentary as the founder of Shekinah Church and 7M Films, two organizations with which Derrick is associated. For TikTok celebrities, Shinn's companies offered hair styling, makeup, clothing, cameras, crews, equipment, and palatial backdrops.

Other families, former dancers for 7M Films, and former members of Shekinah Church leveled accusations against Shinn and the church following the 2022 Instagram Live video in which Derick's sister Melanie Wilking and their parents alleged Derrick was a member of a cult. The claims have been refuted by Shinn, 7M Films, and the Shekinah Church.

The Wilking Sisters, Miranda and her sister Melanie Wilking had amassed an internet following before becoming a part of 7M and Shekinah. "As I take time to process and reflect on this situation, I would appreciate your continued support," Derrick wrote to conclude the statement.

In the past, Miranda and her husband James Derrick have addressed the accusations. James said in his tweets that he is a black man from Compton, divorced, with a son, living in a leased apartment, and no car, which is why the family doesn't like him.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Bill Be Luna’s Father?