The Dragon Prince 5: When is new season of Netflix's animated fantasy series releasing? Here's what we know

Animated fantasy series The Dragon Prince has been a massive hit among fans ever since it first premiered on Netflix in 2019. Also known as The Dragon Prince: Mystery of Aaravos after the release of the last season, the series is all set for its fifth installment. Here's what we know about the much-anticipated season five including the release date, synopsis, and more.

The Dragon Prince 5 release date and synopsis

The Dragon Prince 5 is all set for release on Netflix on July 27, 2023. The synopsis of the series reads, "An extraordinary discovery inspires two human princes and an elven assassin to team up on an epic quest to bring peace to their warring lands." The Dragon Prince first premiered on September 14, 2018, which was followed by a second season on February 15, 2019. A third season followed soon after on November 22, 2019.

But the coronavirus pandemic affected the production of the fourth season which is why it was released on November 3, 2022, after a long gap of three years. Season four also delved into a darker era as it introduced The Mystery of Aaravos saga. "We're definitely aging up the characters, more mature themes, a little more serious consequences to what's happening. We will continue to do that as the seasons go on, moving forward," creator Justin Richmond told Comic Book. The Dragon Prince has been renewed for two more seasons.

The Dragon Prince first look clips and cast

The fantasy series will be concluding with its seventh and final season. The first official clip of season five was released on May 30, 2023, in anticipation of the upcoming season. It was captioned, "With Claudia now in possession of the map to Aaravos' prison, Ezran, Soren, Corvus, Zym, and Zubeia activate an ancient beacon to call upon a powerful potential ally for aid in this first official clip from SEASON 5 of #TheDragonPrince! Coming this July only on @Netflix." Another clip from the season was released on June 15, 2023.

"Bright as the night sky. After a long day of travel, Callum and Rayla decide to unwind with a little bit of stargazing in this official clip from SEASON 5 of #TheDragonPrince! Coming July 27 [bubbles emoji] only on @Netflix," the clip said. Meanwhile, the series has a stellar cast of voice actors. Jack DeSena voices High Mage Callum, Bait, and Prince Azymondias. Other members include Paula Burrows as Rayla, Sasha Rojen as King Ezran, Jason Simpson as High Mage Viren, Racquel Belmonte as Claudia, and Jesse Inocalla as Soren.

