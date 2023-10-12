‘The dreams I had…’ When Dwayne Johnson opened up about his ‘absolute worst time’

Dwayne Johnson's journey to stardom began with his talent on the football field which earned him a scholarship, and he became a part of the 1991 national championship-winning team. However, his football career took an unexpected turn due to injuries, ultimately leading him to follow in the footsteps of his father and grandfather, who were both professional wrestlers. He gained fame in the world of wrestling with WWE before transitioning into a successful Hollywood career. Popularly known for his charismatic personality and strong presence, Dwayne Johnson has starred in numerous blockbuster films such as the Fast & Furious series, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Rampage.

Dwayne Johnson shares his tough times during college

Nineteen years ago, a lucrative career in entertainment was beyond Dwayne Johnson's wildest dreams. However, his fate has something else written for him. Following an injury during his college football days, Johnson abandoned his NFL aspirations and opted for a stint with the Canadian Football League's Calgary Stampeders. His early days were far from glamorous, as he shared a two-bedroom apartment with three football teammates and even slept on a mattress he had salvaged from the street. To make matters more challenging, Johnson faced a crushing blow when he was ultimately cut from the football team, leaving his future uncertain and far from the stardom he'd eventually achieve.

While talking to Hollywood Reporter , Johnson revealed, “There was no injury. It's just, 'That's it. You're not good enough.' That was very sobering". He further admitted the stress that took a toll on his life, leading to the end of his relationship with Dany Garcia, who later became his ex-wife. "The dreams I had, they're dashed. There is no more football. My relationship was crushed. That was my absolute worst time," he said.

Dwayne Johnson’s career in Hollywood

Dwayne Johnson had faced adversity earlier in life. Raised in a family grappling with financial difficulties, he turned to bodybuilding as a means of gaining control. Following the end of his football career, he transitioned into wrestling, adopting the persona of The Rock. His journey continued with acting, which began after a triumphant stint hosting Saturday Night Live. Over the years, he worked on refining and expanding his public image, demonstrating his versatility in various roles.

He revealed, reflecting on the time before he began his career in Hollywood, “I was told that I had to conform to a standard in Hollywood that would beget me more work, better roles. Which meant I had to stop going to the gym, which meant I couldn't be as big, which meant you had to distance yourself from wrestling. You essentially had to deconstruct yourself."

Johnson concluded by saying, “I grew up where, when a door closed, a window didn't open. The only thing I had was cracks. I'd do everything to get through those cracks — scratch, claw, bite, push, bleed. Now the opportunity is here. The door is wide open and it's as big as a garage."

