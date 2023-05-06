The Drew Barrymore Show: Final episode of the season to air on THIS date

The Drew Barrymore Show, the highly celebrated talk show which is hosted by the famous American actress Drew Barrymore, has always garnered attention with its exceptional list of guests, and candid conversations. The much-loved show marked the broadcasting debut of multi-faceted talent Drew Barrymore and has been aired on CBS Stations. However, it has been confirmed that the popular talk show is finally going off-air. Reportedly, the final episode of The Drew Barrymore Show Season 3 has got its release date.

The Drew Barrymore Show's episode to air on THIS Date

According to the latest reports published by Entertainment Weekly, the speculations regarding The Drew Barrymore Show's ending were confirmed after the makers decided to rerun the old episodes of the show, this weekend. The Thursday episode of the show in which host Drew Barrymore is seen discussing motherhood with famous musician Pink, was originally aired in February, this year. As per the updates, the Friday episode is also going to be a re-run of one of the show's most interesting episodes.

A representative of the CBS network confirmed the reports in a chat with Entertainment Weekly and confirmed that the reruns are not a result of the ongoing WGA Writer's Strike, as speculated. According to the reports, the production of the series has already wrapped up, and the final episode of the season is set to air on May 11, Thursday.

Drew Barrymore to comeback with Season 4 soon?

However, the reports have also confirmed that this is definitely not the end for the famous talk show. As per the latest updates, Drew Barrymore will make a comeback to the screens very soon with the fourth season of the show. Barrymore had confirmed that the show is renewed for its Season 4, with an official statement in January, this year. "I am honored and grateful, but I also want to take this show higher, continue to innovate, and be a game-changer in the daytime space. Rising to the occasion of finding people in the diverse way they watch is what I want to challenge myself with," said the actress, who is thrilled to be back with the fourth season.

ALSO READ: Drew Barrymore talks about her divorce from Will Kopelman; A look at her relationship timeline and ex-husbands