The Drew Barrymore Show writers refute to return despite WGA Strike ending; Here's what happened

Despite the conclusion of the writers' strike in Hollywood, writers on the Drew Barrymore Show continue to protest for a fair contract as the show lines up to return. As per The Hollywood Reporter, three of the head writers on the show have refused to join the show ahead of its return. Three of the writers have quit their jobs as the team of the talk show. Here is what the entire report says on the matter. Read on.

Head writers quit The Drew Barrymore Show

As most of the talk shows and other work resumes in Hollywood, The Drew Barrymore show continues to struggle with another issue. This week, it comes out that Chelsea White, Cristina Kinon, and Liz Koe have decided to part ways with the show, leaving producers scrambling to find replacements. Their departure comes in the wake of Drew Barrymore's controversial decisions during the recent Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike.

Not only this, three of these crucial writers have often been seen outside the offices of the show. The stood outside CBS's New York City office with signs bearing slogans like "Honk if you [love] union labor" and "Drew's News: Strikes." Their commitment to union principles and fair contracts was unwavering.

Why are the writers not coming back?

What has prompted their exit was Drew Barrymore's decision to return to the airwaves while the WGA strike was ongoing. This decision did not sit well with the trio, who learned about it through social media rather than directly from their boss. Chelsea White expressed her disappointment, stating, "It is a bummer to hear that the show is going back because it sends a message that union writers are not valuable."

On the other hand, Cristina Kinon added to this sentiment, emphasizing the importance of sticking with their union for a fair contract. When asked about their plans to return to the show once the strike ended, White responded with a, "Maybe, no comment." With the three co-head writers not returning, the fate of the show continues to be in a state of limbo. It will be interesting to see what comes next for The Drew Barrymore Show. All updates on this developing story will be mentioned as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

