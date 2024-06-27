The Duel Trailer: Dylan Sprouse And Callan McAuliffe Agree To Fight Till Death In New Dark Comedy

Lionsgate Studios unveiled the trailer for The Duel, which features Dylan Sprouse and Callam McAullifer, on Wednesday. The preview of the film showcases Sprouse facing the wrath of infidelity from McAullifer, who punishes the former by challenging him into the traditional games of survival.

The trailer for the film has been dropped by the production house just a day ahead of the premiere, which will be held as a part of the partnership event with the Iconic Events that will be unveiled on July 31.

What will The Duel be about?

With the release of The Duel’s trailer, fans could expect an edge-of-the seat thriller, and good laughs from the cast of the film. According to the official synopsis, “Upon discovering that his best friend, Colin (Sprouse), has been having an affair with his girlfriend, Woody (Mcauliffe) decides that no modern form of revenge could possibly satisfy him.”

It further reads, “Instead, Woody challenges his closest companion to a classic contest of honor—a gentleman’s duel to the death. When two of their friends join the act, the once inseparable group of men inch closer to the day of destiny and test the bonds of their relationship until the moment of no return.”

Justin Matthews and Luke Spencer Roberts are the film's directors. As for the cast members, joining the Beautiful Distater actor and McAullifer are, Denny Love, Hart Denton, María Gabriela De Faría, Christian Mcgaffney, Ronald Guttman and Patrick Warburton.

The logline of the trailer reads, “Modern problems call for historic solutions.” Hence, the viewers could experience a rush of emotions while watching the movie.

Dylan Sprouse’s return on the big screen

After taking a short break from the movies, Dylan Sprouse is all set to return to the big screen with his upcoming movie, The Duel. Speaking of his time away from the movies, Sprouse went to NYU to complete his degree before returning to acting.

The Beautiful Wedding actor revealed, “I think, back then, when I was a child doing it, as many child actors do, you were kind of pushed into it by your parents in a lot of ways or the industry around you, because you were so young. It’s the same way they tell you to go to school, I was going to work.”

He further added, “So, I think there was a point in my life where I asked myself, ‘Is this something that I actually love to do? Or is this something that I was pushed into?’ And I discovered, during my time away at college, that I do actually love to.”

The Duel will be available in theaters for only a day on July 31.

