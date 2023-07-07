The Eagles announce FINAL tour in an emotional message; 'Time has come for us to close the circle'

The Eagles are one of the most successful and popular groups in the music industry. They have been entertaining fans and followers with their hit tracks for 52 years. But everything comes to an end at the right time as on July 6, the band announced the first of what they say are their "final" tour dates. They penned an emotional message while sharing their final tour dates.

The Eagles announce final tour

Taking to their Instagram, The Eagles shared an emotional message as they wrote, "The Eagles have had a miraculous 52-year odyssey, performing for people all over the globe; keeping the music alive in the face of tragic losses, upheavals and setbacks of many kinds."

They further added, "We know how fortunate we are, and we are truly grateful. Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed. But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle. The official farewell tour is currently in the planning stages. We want to give all our fans a chance to see us on this final round."

Expressing their gratitude to their fans and followers, The Eagles thanked everyone for helping them expand their band and music. In the end, they added, "This is our swan song, but the music goes on and on."

The Eagles — Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey will perform “as many shows in each market as their audience demands.” Their tour is expected to continue into 2025.

Here are the dates of The Long Goodbye Final Tour:

Sept. 7 in New York, N.Y. at Madison Square Garden

Sept. 11 in Boston, Mass. at TD Garden

Sept. 16 in Newark, N.J. at Prudential Center

Sept. 20 in Belmont Park, N.Y. at UBS Arena

Oct. 5 in Denver, Colo. at Ball Arena

Oct. 9 in Indianapolis, Ind. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Oct. 13 in Detroit, Mich. at Little Caesars Arena

Oct. 17 in Cleveland, Ohio at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Nov. 2 in Atlanta, Ga. at State Farm Arena

Nov. 7 in Charlotte, N.C. at Spectrum Center

Nov. 9 Raleigh, N.C. at PNC Arena

Nov. 14 in Lexington, Ky. at Rupp Arena

Nov. 17 in St. Paul, Minn. at Xcel Energy Center

