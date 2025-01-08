‘The Elders Have Been Good To Me’: Sheryl Lee Ralph Talks About Success At 60; Reflects On Her Role In Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph is tasting success at the age of 60. The actress is portraying the role of Barbara Howard in Abbott Elementary and will soon be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In a conversation with People magazine, the actress-singer talked about her excitement for what lies ahead in her career. Apart from crediting her work, Ralph gave a shout-out to her mentors, Maya Angelou and Cicely Tyson.

While opening up about her hopeful future, the actress spoke about her upcoming projects. She said, “It could be for the Tonys, for the Grammys, for the Emmys, and who knows what’s next.”

She further spoke about her iconic mentors, saying, “One day, I was on a plane, and Cicely Tyson said, ‘Many great things are going to happen to you. Many, many, many.’” Ralph went on to state, “The elders have been good to me, and they would not be surprised.”

Ahead in her conversation with the media portal, Sheryl Lee Ralph expressed gratitude to Quinta Brunson for giving her the opportunity to play the role of Barbara Howard in the Emmy-nominated show, Abbott Elementary, which brought her immense success after the age of 60.

The actress also won her first Emmy Award for the role in 2022. She shared, “I’m in a show that is literally lightning in a bottle.”

The actress-singer further stated, “But it was not given to me. I worked towards this moment, and it took a young person to see and value the work and offer me this way forward. That doesn’t happen a lot, but it happened to me.”

Abbott Elementary is available to watch on Disney+.

