The Electric State OTT Release Date: Here’s Where You Can Watch Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt’s Film

Would you like to teleport to a robot-infested apocalyptic world? The Electric State has it all. Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt team up for the first time in this sci-fi action film directed by the Russo Brothers. The movie, adapted from Simon Stålenhag's graphic novel, will be released on Netflix on March 14, 2025.

However, the adaptation brings a dystopian twist to the original material. It follows an orphaned teenager, Michelle (Brown), who embarks on a dangerous journey to find her lost brother with an unlikely ally.

“An orphaned teenager traverses the American West with a sweet but mysterious robot and an eccentric drifter in search of her younger brother,” says the official synopsis. The story begins after a supposed rebellion between humans and robots.

In the aftermath, robots lose their freedom, and humans lose their connections with one another. The trailer starts with Brown mourning after a tragic event. “Right now, all of us have something in common. We all lost something after the rebellion,” she says in the trailer.

Michelle thought her younger brother was dead in the rebellion — until she received a mysterious message hinting he was alive. “And I lost everyone I loved — or so I thought,” the Stranger Things actress says. Overall, the intense dystopian action-adventure captures the struggles and resilience of its characters.

In addition to Brown and Pratt, the movie also stars Ke Huy Quan, Jason Alexander, Woody Norman, Giancarlo Esposito, and Stanley Tucci. In October, the Guardians of the Galaxy actor attended a panel discussion at New York Comic Con and discussed his emotional connection to the film’s screenplay.

“It’s not the kind of thing that typically gets made to be a blockbuster-style movie like this. It’s so original; it’s a huge swing,” he said at the time. Pratt revealed that he wanted to seize the opportunity, as the movie could very well be his last big-banner film.