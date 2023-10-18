'The email was really like a war cry': Timothee Chalamet reveals 'inspiring' advice Tom Cruise gave him after Dune: Part One wrapped filming

When it comes to one of the biggest international action stars, one name will always come to everyone's mind: Tom Cruise. The 61-year-old is known for his daring lifestyle and filming choices. Timothee Chalamet has revealed how the actor, who starred in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, is also one to actively hand out advice and offer help.

Cruise prefers to do his own stunts no matter how many takes need to be done to make it perfect. But he is also one to inspire the younger generation and assist them in whatever way he can. Chalamet recalled the time he met the award-winning artist after wrapping up Dune: Part One's filming. He also revealed an inspiring email he received from the Top Gun star.

Timothee Chalamet reveals 'inspiring' advice Tom Cruise gave him after Dune: Part One

During a recent conversation with GQ, the 27-year-old talked about how he met Cruise after wrapping up the filming for the critically acclaimed Dune: Part One and the amazing advice he received from him. "After I met Tom Cruise, right after finishing the first Dune, he sent me the most wonderfully inspiring email." It included a file consisting of all the experts Chalamet might need for any kind of stunt training: be it a motorcycle or a helicopter coach.

"He basically said, in Old Hollywood, you would be getting dance training and fight training, and nobody is going to hold you to that standard today. So it's up to you. The email was really like a war cry," the Little Women actor added. He also revealed that while filming Dune: Part Two last year, he saw Top Gun: Maverick eight times. Chalamet divulged that he booked a cinema in Budapest for two bucks a seat and hosted the cast and crew.

Timothee Chalamet booked out cinema to watch Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick

This was done in order for all of them to watch Cruise's blockbuster 2022 film together. "Top Gun was just hugely inspiring to me last summer when we were making Dune. Some of the crew were kind of scoffing at going, but I just thought it was one of the greatest films I’ve ever seen," he told the magazine. Meanwhile, Denis Villeneuve, the director of the Dune franchise noticed a growth in Chalamet's training, discipline, and action in Dune: Part Two.

