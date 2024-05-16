The End Of The F—ing World Star Jessica Barden To Play Young Harkonnen In Prequel Dune: Prophecy

Jessica Barden will be one of the Harkonnen!

The Dune prequel, previously titled Dune: The Sisterhood, was commissioned in 2019 after the phenomenal success of the Dune film. The prequel is based on Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson’s novel called Sisterhood of Dune.

Jessica Barden to star in the Dune: Prophecy

In the prequel, Barden will play the younger version of Valya Harkonnen, whose older version will be played by Emily Watson. Barden’s character is described as “ambitious, stubborn, and forceful.” After a tragedy baffles her life, she attempts to regain her noble status and stumbles upon the community called Sisterhood.

She is best known for her role in the hit series The End Of The F__ing World. Barden’s most recent credentials include American Horror Stories season 3, the ITV series You and Me, and the Netflix limited series Pieces of Her.

What will the Dune prequel be about?

The story will be set 10,000 years before the event of Timothee Chalamet's Dune and will center on the formation of the Bene Gesserit. In the Dune universe, Paul Atredies's mother, Lady Jessica, was once part of the Gesserit community before marrying into a noble family.

The sisterhood community is known as one of the universe's most powerful beings, with a special power to manipulate people with their voices. If you’ve seen the Dune films, recall the scene where Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) teaches Paul (Chalamet) to use the power of ‘the voice.’

The cast also includes Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Johdi May, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, and Shalom Brune-Franklin. Watching a women-helmed version of a massive franchise like The Dune will be a treat!