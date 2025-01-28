The Entertainment System Is Down: Director Ruben Östlund Begins With Principal Photography

The Entertainment System is Down is one of the most anticipated entries, which is being directed by Ruben Östlund. As per the latest reports, the movie has officially begun with its principal photography.

According to a report by Deadline, Ruben Östlund has set foot on the principal photography that is currently being held in Budapest.

The movie in discussion here happens to be a dark satire that will show the challenges of being trapped in a flight that has never before been experienced. According to the outlet, the story follows the passengers stuck on a long-haul flight that takes off from England and is set for Australia. Interestingly, the entertainment system fails mid-air, and the passengers boarded the flight are left with no option but to get bored. While it may seem a normal tale, the movie will scratch the surface of horror, with the director giving it a psychological turn surrounding boredom.

Per reports, the shoot of the outing, The Entertainment System is Down, will be held in the Hungarian capital over a period of 70 days. The activity will begin in January and will end in May this year.

Moreover, to intrigue everyone, the set has been built around a real Boeing 747, which was explicitly brought on board for the filming of the project.

Latest reports also suggest that Daniel Webber, Wayne Blair, and Connor Swindells will join the cast of The Entertainment System is Down. Other recently announced names who will appear in the movie are Swedish artist Benjamin Ingrosso, Lindsay Duncan, Sofia Tjelta Sydness, Dan Wyllie, Allan Corduner, Myles Kamwendo, Sanna Sundqvist, Tea Stjärne, and Erin Ainsworth.

It was previously announced that the movie will star Keanu Reeves, Daniel Brühl, and Kirsten Dunst alongside Nicholas Braun, Samantha Morton, and Tobias Menzies.

