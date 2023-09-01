The Equalizer 3: Checkout release date, story plot, cast and more

Great news! The Equalizer 3 is here, and it's time for some thrilling action. Denzel Washington is back as Robert McCall in this exciting crime thriller. Let's dive into the details, including when you can watch it, what the story is about, and who stars in it.

Equalizer 3: Story plot and cast

One big reason why fans love these movies is because of the exciting story. These films are full of intense action and suspense that keeps you on the edge of your seat. In action movies, where the story happens is really important. The first two movies were set in or near Massachusetts, but for the third and last movie, they wanted to try something new. This time, The Equalizer 3 takes place in Europe, specifically in southern Italy. Here, our hero, Robert McCall, faces off against the mafia. The synopsis read:

“Since giving up his life as a government assassin, Robert McCall (Denzel Washington) has struggled to reconcile the horrific things he’s done in the past and finds a strange solace in serving justice on behalf of the oppressed. Finding himself surprisingly at home in Southern Italy, he discovers his new friends are under the control of local crime bosses. As events turn deadly, McCall knows what he has to do: become his friends’ protector by taking on the mafia.”

The film reunites Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning, who last worked together almost two decades ago in Man on Fire. This time, they are joined by a talented cast, including David Denman, Sonia Ammar, Remo Girone, Andrea Doddero, Bruno Bilotta and many more talented artists

Equalizer 3 : Streaming details

Now, let's talk about how and where you can watch this thrilling film. Initially, The Equalizer 3 will be shown in theaters from September 1, so you can enjoy it on the big screen. However, it's expected to become available on streaming platforms like Netflix and Crunchyroll shortly after its theater release.

As for the first two movies in the series Equalizer 1 and 2, you can currently stream the first one on Starz and rent or buy it on Amazon Prime. The second film is available on Hulu and Amazon Prime. The Equalizer 3 will eventually be on Netflix, thanks to a deal between Sony and Netflix. Unfortunately, you won't find the third part on Hulu, but it may air on Amazon Prime if it’s in public demand. As for DVD and Blu-ray releases, there are no official plans yet, but you can expect them to come out after the digital release. Typically, digital versions are available before physical copies. Watch the movie trailer here: