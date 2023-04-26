The Equalizer 3 trailer out: Denzel Washington impresses as retired Marine in upcoming vigilante action film

The third film in popular vigilante action series The Equalizer is all set for release on 1 September 2023 and the fans absolutely cannot wait to watch it. The trailer of Equalizer 3 starring Denzel Washington was released on Tuesday, April 25, and it looks amazing. Keep reading for more details about the film and its preview launch at CinemaCon 2023.

The Equalizer 3 trailer out, check it below

The mysterious and adventurous trailer of Denzel Washington's The Equalizer 3 is out and it has managed to impress the viewers. The third film in the movie trilogy is set for a September 1, 2023, theatrical release. It revolves around the life of retired US Marine and former DIA officer Robert McCall, played by veteran actor Washington.

Apart from the 68-year-old actor, the film also stars Dakota Fanning, David Denman, Sonia Ammar, and Remo Girone. The Equalizer 3 has been shot across Italy, including Amalfi Coast, Naples, and Rome. "Vengeance meets his equal. [watch emoji] Denzel Washington is back as Robert McCall in the final chapter of The Equalizer. #TheEqualizer3, exclusively in movie theaters this Fall," the official description of the trailer reads.

Written by Richard Wenk, The Equalizer 3's trailer was showcased at CinemaCon 2023, on Monday, April 24, before releasing publicly the next day. "I thank you from the bottom of my heart. We would be nothing without you all. We're here for you. We're here because of you. I thank you from the bottom of my heart. I have been blessed beyond measure," Washington, who received a Lifetime Achievement Award at CinemaCon 2023, said at the convention.

The actor was presented the award by The Equalizer 3's director Antoine Fuqua at the four-day-long convention in Las Vegas. Meanwhile, fans can't stop praising the trailer of the film. "You cast Denzel in your film, you can do no wrong. Loved the first two, and I'm sure the third one will be no different," one user wrote. Another wrote, "Denzel can do no wrong. I see he's in a film and know immediately that it's worth watching."

A third praised the actor, "One of the greatest icons global cinema has ever produced. Denzel Washington is not an actor, he's a genre in himself." A fourth user commented, "From the beginning to the end, I was saying: 'Damn, this is awesome.' This is how the trailer should be made. Incredible action! Definitely going to watch it!" A fifth added, "The man, the myth, the legend!! Can’t wait to watch this on the big screen!"

The official synopsis of the final chapter in the trilogy says, "Since giving up his life as a government assassin, Robert McCall has struggled to reconcile the horrific things he’s done in the past and finds a strange solace in serving justice on behalf of the oppressed. Finding himself surprisingly at home in Southern Italy, he discovers his new friends are under the control of local crime bosses. As events turn deadly, McCall knows what he has to do: become his friends' protector by taking on the mafia."