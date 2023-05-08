The Equalizer Season 3 Episode 16: What to expect from the new installment? Release date, time, and more

The Equalizer season 3 episode 16 is finally here! The much-awaited show is scheduled to release on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 8 p.m. After a brief 2-week break, the programme comes back finally and fans are buzzing with excitement as they can't wait to tune into the next episode. The ongoing season featured a number of noteworthy incidents, so it will be interesting to watch how star Robyn McCall's life unfolds this time around..

When will The Equalizer season 3 episode 16 release?

The Equalizer season 3 episode 16 is slated to release on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 8 pm ET, only on CBS.

Where to watch The Equalizer?

"The Equalizer" can be watched online on Netflix. Besides, "The Equalizer" can be downloaded from Google Play Movies, Apple TV, and YouTube.

The Equalizer: What is it all about?

The show revolves around McCall's life and her enigmatic past, which sheds light on her vigilante deeds. Queen Latifah plays the primary part, and several other actors play significant supporting roles. The upcoming episode, titled The Mystery of Manon, will show McCall trying to find his friend who reportedly committed suicide. The 21-second promo of The Equalizer season 3 episode 16 showcases several pivotal events that will be unveiled in the next episode.

The Equalizer cast

Queen Latifah is playing the lead role of Robyn McCall and her performance as the chief protagonist takes this show to an entirely new level. She flawlessly captures the unadulterated charisma and tenacity of her character.

Other notable cast members include actors such as Adam Goldberg as Harry Keshegian, Liza Lapira as Melody "Mel" Bayani, Lorraine Toussaint as Viola, and Tory Kittles as Marcus Dante, among many more.

ALSO READ: The Equalizer 3 trailer out: Denzel Washington impresses as retired Marine in upcoming vigilante action film