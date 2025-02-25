The Equalizer Season 5 Episode 10 Spoiler: Mel Faces PTSD Struggle and McCall Investigates a Fire

CBS is set to air The Equalizer Season 5, Episode 10 on Sunday, March 2, at 10:00 PM ET/PT. The episode, titled Dirty Sexy Money, will bring an emotional storyline for Mel as she faces a personal struggle.

Fans can also expect a mix of action and heartfelt moments as McCall takes on a new case. The episode will be available for streaming on Paramount+ the day after it airs.

As per IMDb, in this episode, McCall (played by Queen Latifah) is asked to help a local family who has lost everything in a suspicious fire. The case takes a serious turn as she investigates whether foul play was involved.

While The Equalizer often features cases of justice, this particular case seems to carry a deeper emotional weight. The episode will show the impact of the tragedy on the family.

A key focus of this episode will be Mel’s emotional journey. She finally decides to open up to her parents about her PTSD, a struggle that has been hinted at in past episodes. This is a major character moment for Mel, played by Liza Lapira, as she confronts her past and seeks support from her family.

The show’s writers have worked to develop Mel’s character beyond her role as McCall’s ally, and this episode will dive deeper into her personal life. Fans will likely see more vulnerability from her as she deals with the challenges of PTSD.

Despite its popularity, CBS has not yet renewed The Equalizer for another season. Many other shows have already received renewal announcements, but this one is still waiting. One possible reason is that the series is produced in part by an outside studio, which can complicate renewal decisions.

Aside from the renewal concerns, there has been talk of an Equalizer spin-off. However, there is no official confirmation yet. If it moves forward, it could expand the Equalizer universe and introduce new characters.