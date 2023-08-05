The Eras Tour: Is Taylor Swift planning to drop a concert documentary? DEETS inside

Taylor Swift is one of the most unpredictable artists out there, and it looks like she is about to give us one of the biggest surprises of her career. Rumors are swirling that Swift is working on a documentary to accompany her world-renowned Eras Tour, and we can not wait to see if that's true or not.

Is Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' her next concert documentary?

The speculation began when fans noticed a camera crew on Swift’s Eras Tour. Cameras were rolling throughout the tour, capturing footage of Swift’s performance, her audience, and what appears to be behind the scenes footage. Cameras on world tours are not new, but the size of this crew leaves fans wondering if there’s something bigger going on. Multiple sources told TMZ that there’s definitely a project going on, but there is no proper revelation for it yet.

Further speculation was reignited when Swift posted a video compilation of all tour legs on Instagram with the caption, “Summer forecast: cruel.” It has been a particularly cruel summer for Swifties, as every tour date has sold out, with many fans searching desperately for tickets.

Meanwhile, the potential for Swift to create a documentary filming the Eras Tour will not only provide Swifties with the opportunity to relive the experience of attending the concert, but will also enable those who were unable to secure tickets to have their own unique Eras Tour experience from the comfort of their own living room.

Mindy Kaling attends Taylor Swift’s era tour

On Friday, Kaling, 44, took to social media to declare her love for Taylor Swift. She posted a series of photos of herself and her pals having a blast at the Era's show at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles on Thursday night. She captioned the images, She captioned the pics, "First night of LA Eras tour it was everything I could have asked for! Haimtheband killed it in their hometown!"

Kaling's Instagram feed began with a happy photo of her standing before the stage, wearing colorful bracelets and bracelets. She then posted a selfie with her friends. She also posted two clips of Taylor Swift performing Love Story and Bad Blood. In one of the clips, Swift is seen talking to the audience. She explains that she has been performing shows as a form of coping mechanism since she was 12 years old.

Meanwhile, If what is being said is true, this is not Swift's first big tour project. Back in 2018, she dropped a documentary about her Reputation stadium tour on Netflix, and it was one of the most buzzed about and visually stunning tours she has ever done though it is since been overtaken by Eras Tour.

