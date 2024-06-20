The Exorcism Director Says His New Film Is An FU Letter To Hollywood, Sparking Controversy; DEETS

Joshua John Miller, working closely with co-writer M.A. Fortin, is preparing to release The Exorcism, a film with deep personal significance. It's not only a tribute to his late father, Jason Miller, who was famous for his role in The Exorcist, but also a scathing critique of Hollywood as per MovieWeb.

Miller describes it as a heartfelt tribute to his father while also admitting that it is "a FU letter to Hollywood a little bit." This dual purpose gives the film a deeply personal and provocative tone, promising a one-of-a-kind cinematic experience when it opens on June 21, 2024.

A meta-tale revealed: Plot and players

The Exorcism stars Russell Crowe in a pivotal role and unfolds as a meta-narrative in which a troubled actor spirals during the production of a horror film. Miller suggests a narrative that blurs the lines between addiction, supernatural forces, and existential unraveling.

With David Hyde Pierce on board and backing from Kevin Williamson's Outerbanks Entertainment and Miramax, both known for their horror legacy, the film promises to deviate from traditional genre expectations.

From The Final Girls to The Exorcism

Miller and Fortin, longtime creative partners, previously worked together on The Final Girls, a film dedicated to Miller's mother. In contrast, The Exorcism explores darker themes, depicting the complexities of grief and emotional turmoil within familial bonds. Miller states, "To me, the horror is in the grief. The horror is in the violence, emotional violence that happens between the daughter and father. The trauma they both share."

The film, originally titled The Georgetown Project, underwent a significant transformation before being renamed The Exorcism later on. Miller discusses the importance of nostalgia in society, stating, "There’s a huge premium placed on nostalgia…our need to be nostalgic, and reexamine the things from our childhood."

Miller expects a range of reactions to The Exorcism, particularly from audiences expecting a direct homage to his father's iconic role. He acknowledges the possibility of polarized reactions, saying, "I think there’s gonna be people who are going to jump on the ride with us, and then I think people are going to be like, ‘You’re an a**hole! Why isn’t this giving me Exorcism 101 [vibes]?’"

