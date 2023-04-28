The Exorcist: 'A new title with intriguing storyline is in process,' reveal makers David Green and Jason Blum

The exorcist has returned. Universal debuted the first video from the highly anticipated sequel to the iconic film, with director David Gordon Green and producer Jason Blum also confirming the film's new title. Which seems to be a completely new revamp of the haunted movie, The Exorcist.

Overview of the Exorcist movie outline

The Exorcist: Believer begins with the Devil taking control of the bodies of two youngsters. This comes to play when a parent drops off his daughter at school in the trailer, but she and a buddy go missing after school. When they are discovered in the woods, they appear altered and oblivious that they have been missing for three days, believing it has just been a few hours. At another point in the video, one of the ladies comes into a church service while soaked in communion wine, yelling at the priest, "The body and the blood!"



About the project

The project is being developed by Blumhouse, Universal, and Morgan Creek Productions, and was bought by Universal in a $400 million megadeal to create a trilogy for cinemas and eventually for the streaming site Peacock.

Director David Gordon Green shared his comment

Green, who recently reimagined Halloween with a trilogy, is directing. He stated that he meant to leave horror behind for a while, but he eventually agreed to this opportunity. "Technically, it's an extraordinarily different film from Halloween," he previously told The Hollywood Reporter. “I think it's in the horror category, but I'm treating it very academically."

Casts who will be seen in the movie

Leslie Odom Jr. and Ann Dowd are among the stars of the new film.

How did the first original release Exorcist perform when it hit the screen?

The original Exorcist was a huge smash in 1973 and was nominated for ten Academy Awards, including best picture. The film was directed by William Friedkin and centered on a 12-year-old girl who is possessed by an unknown entity. It focused on her mother's and two Catholic priests' efforts to save her.

When will the all new Exorcist be coming?

The new Exorcist hits cinemas on October 13th.

