The Exorcist Believer trailer: Olivia Marcum and Lidya Jewett transform into evil; Check release date and more

The Exorcist: Believer has just dropped the first trailer for their new movie, and it will send chills down your spine. It's another part of The Exorcist franchise, but it's a direct follow-up to the 1973 movie. David Gordon Green is directing this movie, and it is the first part of a trilogy. Not only is there a demon girl in the movie, but there are two demons in the movie. Both of them become possessed after being rescued from an alleged kidnapping.

ALSO READ: 25 Best Bollywood horror movies of all time that will send shivers down your spine

All about The Exorcist Believer trailer, release date, and more

In the new trailer, Odom Jr. plays the role of the father who drops his daughter off at school, only to find her and her friend missing. After a lengthy search, the girls are found, but something doesn’t add up. The girls don’t recall how long they were away, and strange occurrences begin to occur.

As the girl's parents search for answers, they meet Chris MacNeil (Ellen Burstyn) from the original movie, who not only knows the girls are in danger but also faces the ghost of her past. The video then cuts to a scene in which a woman enters a church service drenched in communion wine and demands from the priest, “Body and blood!”

If you don't know what the original movie is all about, don't worry! Producer Jason Blum has already said that the movie is for everyone. He said, “I want this to be a movie that appeals to both sides of the spectrum. I want people who know and love the original movie to be mad that we're doing this, but they'll still show up. I want people to come out of the theater happy. I want this movie to be enjoyable even for people who've never heard of The Exorcist.”

The Exorcist: Believer will be released in theaters on October 13. You can check out the new trailer below:

All about The Exorcist, 1973

The original 1973 film became one of only nine horror films to ever receive an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture. In the movie parents desperately seek help, they find Burstyn’s character, whose teenage daughter (played by Linda Blair) was once a victim of an evil creature known as Pazuzu. Green’s intention with Believer is to stay true to the original narrative rather than reboot it, which only makes the Devil more formidable. The film’s impact on pop culture can’t be overstated, and the creators of Believer intend to carry on that legacy.

ALSO READ: Dancing with the Stars Season 32: Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix to join the show after Tom Sandoval fiasco