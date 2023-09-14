The Expendables 4: Producers tease future sequels depend on THIS one condition

According to the source, Movie Web, The explosive world of The Expendables is back, and fans are in for a thrill with the upcoming release of Expend4bles, also known as The Expendables 4. Producers Kevin King-Templeton and Les Weldon have recently opened up about the franchise's future, leaving the door wide open for more action-packed sequels.

The producers' take

In an exclusive interview with the Daily Express, Kevin King-Templeton and Les Weldon expressed their enthusiasm for expanding The Expendables universe. They made it clear that their decision to continue the franchise depends on one crucial factor: the fans. As King-Templeton aptly stated, "Nothing is off the table. We don't know. It's all about the fans."

Meet the New Blood

Expend4bles injects new life into the franchise by introducing a lineup of fresh faces, adding a new layer of excitement to the team of mercenaries. While fan-favourite stars like Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, and Sylvester Stallone are making their return, this time the focus shifts to a new generation of action heroes. Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran, and Andy Garcia join the legendary squad. Notably, this installment sees Jason Statham stepping into a more prominent role, marking Sylvester Stallone's departure from the series.

A glimpse into the plot

The film's synopsis sets the stage for high-octane action: "A new generation of stars join the world’s top action stars for an adrenaline-fueled adventure in Expend4bles. Armed with every weapon they can get their hands on and the skills to use them, The Expendables are the world’s last line of defense and the team that gets called when all other options are off the table. But new team members with new styles and tactics are going to give 'new blood' a whole new meaning."

Randy Couture's enthusiasm

Randy Couture, one of the original Expendables, is thrilled about working with the fresh talent. He spoke highly of the new additions and their contributions to the film industry. The infusion of new blood promises to breathe new life into the franchise, offering a captivating blend of old and new as this legendary team embarks on another adrenaline-pumping adventure.

"Obviously there's only four old Expendables characters left, and that's me and Dolph [Lundgren] and [Jason] Statham and [Sylvester] Stallone," he said. "So we added a whole new influx of new people. 50 Cent who I've worked with before and have a lot of respect for. Megan Fox which, was nice to meet somebody new. Andy Garcia who I've been a big fan of forever and has done some amazing work in the film industry. So it was really fun to get to see him work and be around him.”

Box Office expectations

While Expend4bles faces a challenging opening weekend at the domestic box office, with projections ranging from $13 million to $18 million, it's essential to remember the franchise's global appeal. Historically, The Expendables series has found immense success on the international stage, as evidenced by Expendables 2's impressive global total of $315 million. With its explosive action and star-studded cast, Expend4bles is poised to continue this trend and keep fans on the edge of their seats.

