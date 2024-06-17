The Fabulous Four Trailer: Bette Midler, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Megan Mullally, And Susan Sarandon Reunites For A Trip To Key West

The trailer for The Fabulous Four, featuring Bette Midler, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Megan Mullally, and Susan Sarandon, has just been released, promising lots of wedding excitement.

The Fabulous Four trailer: Lifelong Friends reunites for a surprise wedding

The trailer for The Fabulous Four, starring Bette Midler, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Megan Mullally, and Susan Sarandon, is out, promising a hilarious comedy. The movie follows lifelong friends (Sarandon, Mullally, and Ralph) as they travel to Key West, Florida, to be bridesmaids at their college friend Marilyn's surprise wedding (Midler).

During the trip, their friendships are revived, old memories come back, and plenty of funny, wild, and romantic moments change their lives in unexpected ways.

The trailer shows The trailer for this eagerly awaited film premiered ahead of its July 26 release by Bleecker Street. It reveals Marilyn asking her college pals to be bridesmaids just two months after her husband passed away. While Marilyn tries to stay youthful with her TikTok dreams, her friends handle aging differently.

Ralph's character Kitty loves her cannabis gummies, calling them a spiritual experience to Emmy winner Mullally's Alice. Sarandon's Lou, always in scrubs and chatting with her cats via FaceTime, gets teased by Alice to come out of her shell.

About the creators of The Fabulous Four

The film is produced by Southpaw Entertainment and Hantz Motion Pictures, and distributed by indie studio Bleecker Street, known for movies like Logan Lucky and Captain Fantastic. Last October, Ralph, Greenwood, and Murphy joined the cast, with Ralph replacing Sissy Spacek who had to leave due to scheduling conflicts.

Jocelyn Moorhouse, known for The Dressmaker, Proof, and How to Make an American Quilt, directed the movie and co-wrote the screenplay with Ann Marie Allison and Jenna Milly. Richard Barton Lewis of Southpaw Entertainment and Lauren Hantz of Hantz Motion Pictures are the producers.

The trailer debuted during the 77th Tony Awards, a significant night for two stars: Midler, who won a Tony for her role in the 2017 revival of Hello, Dolly!, and Ralph, celebrated for her Tony-nominated performance as Deena in the original Broadway production of Dreamgirls.

The Fabulous Four will be released in theaters on July 26.

