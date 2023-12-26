The Fall Guy 2024: What is the star cast? Exploring actors and characters of action venture

Based on a 1980s series of the same name, the upcoming action-comedy film The Fall Guy is set to hit theaters on May 3, 2024. The highly anticipated global project is already getting the media limelight it deserves and comes under scrutiny for the smallest of things. Reportedly, the under-production movie is being majorly shot in Sydney, Australia.

The star-studded cast for the movie resonates nothing short of iconic. The project already sounds like an upcoming pop-culture blockbuster featuring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt in the lead roles. Furthermore, the film will also feature Winston Duke, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Stephanie Hsu and Hannah Waddingham.

Ryan Gosling as stuntman Colt Seavers

Riding the high wave of his recent success in Barbie, Ryan Gosling is all set to feature as Colt Seavers in the movie. The Hollywood star will play the role of a past-his-prime stuntman.

Critically acclaimed for his role as Ken in Barbie, Gosling has been a part of movies like La La Land, Drive, Blade Runner 2049, and The Gray Man. He has been nominated for multiple awards, many of which he has won. This includes 2 Academy Awards, a Golden Globe, and 1 IFTA.

Emily Blunt as director Jody Moreno

Opposite Ryan Gosling in the lead is Hollywood heart-throb Emily Blunt . She would be playing Jody Moreno, Colt’s ex-girlfriend and director. Like his counterpart, Emily is coming fresh from her successful gig in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.

Across her two-decade-long career, Emily has worked in various movies, including The Devil Wears Prada, Edge of Tomorrow, Into the Woods, The Girl on the Train, Mary Poppins Returns, and Oppenheimer. Her awards include a Screen Actors Guild Award and a Golden Globe, to name a few.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson as famous action movie star Tom Ryder

Best known for his brief but iconic portrayal of Pietro Maximoff in Marvel’s Avengers: Age of Ultron, Aaron Taylor-Johnson is all set to portray the role of Tom Ryder, a famous action star.

Starting as a child actor, Aaron’s acting career has already spanned more than two decades. Being part of iconic movies such as Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Godzilla, and Marvel’s Avengers, he has received critical acclaim across the industry.

