The Fall Guy: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and more details about Ryan Gosling's upcoming movie

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt are here to serve up another hit after their success with 'Barbenhiemer.' Their movies went head-to-head in the theaters back in July, and now the duo is coming together for a new project. The two are set to play the main leads and love interests in their upcoming production, The Fall Guy. For the unversed, Barbie and Oppenheimer were both mega hits in 2023 that were released on the same day; this created big waves on the internet, as memes and online discourse around two highly different big productions made them viral.

Now, the two are back a few months later, playing lovers in trouble on the big screen. This is Gosling's first release since July, while Blunt's movie, Pain Killer with Chris Evans, was recently released on Netflix. So, without further ado, here's everything you need to know about The Fall Guy.

When is The Fall Guy going to be released?

The much-anticipated Gosling and Blunt movie The Fall Guy by Universal Pictures will be out on March 1, 2024.

Where to watch The Fall Guy?

The multi-starrer film will be released exclusively in theaters next year. Gosling and Blunt have been on a golden run in the last couple of years, with all their films either being massive hits, critically acclaimed, or both. But since it is 2023, even if fans miss out on the theater experience of the film, it will most likely be available on streaming platforms after a while, even though there are no official announcements.

Watch The Fall Guy trailer

The Fall Guy trailer, while giving the audience a glimpse into the plot, keeps most of the thrill and comedy under wraps. The first look of the film came out on November 2, 2023. As we get closer to the release date, fans should expect to see more trailers for the film dropping.

Who’s the star cast of The Fall Guy?

The movie boasts of a star cast, with A-listers like Ryan playing the role of the fearless stuntman Colt Seavers and Emily playing the esteemed director Jody Moreno. But the rest of the cast isn't any less dazzling, with names like Hannah Waddingham from Ted Lasso and Teresa Palmer from Lights Out in the mix. Aaron Taylor-Johnson is set to take on the role of megastar Tom Ryder in the movie. Others include Lee Majors, Stephanie Hsu, Winston Duke, and Ben Knight.

What is The Fall Guy about?

The film revolves around Colt Seavers, who went MIA for a whole year to focus on his health. But in the process, he left Jody Moreno hanging since he never got in touch with her during his break after hooking up one night. When he comes back to his job as a stuntman, coincidentally, he ends up working on the movie Jodi is directing. As the two's romance blooms, trouble comes calling. The main star of the project, Tom Ryder, goes missing. Now, Seavers must figure out a way to find the superstar while dealing with some life-threatening situations.

Who made The Fall Guy?

This project is going to be quite close to Gosling, as he is not only starring in the film but also producing it. The other producers are David Leitch, Kelly McCormick, Guymon Casady, and Matt Reilly. The director of the film is the acclaimed David Leitch, who's worked on films like Deadpool 2, Bullet Train, Fast and Furious, as well as John Wick, so rest assured the action is set to be of the highest entertainment value.

