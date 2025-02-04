The Fantastic Four: First Steps Teaser Gives Fresh Look to Superhero Family and Villain That MCU Needed

A stunning trailer was recently dropped by Marvel Studios of the movie showcasing the first superhero family of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and everyone has got their eye into the space. The trailer of Fantastic Four: First Steps begins with a look at a frame of an old television set, and soon Vanessa Kirby’s Sue Storm enters the screen, introducing someone to the Baxter Building.

With her, we can even see Pedro Pascal, wearing a slim coat, looking all classy. For those who do not know, the actor will be playing the character of Mr. Fantastic, whose real name happens to be Reed Richards. A new and never-before-seen Marvel Studios logo is then revealed on a blue background with a classic futuristic theme for the movie. Soon, we have our eyes on the Baxter Building from the outside, which happens to be a skyscraper.

A voice enters asking, “H.E.R.B.I.E., how’s that sauce coming?” and it turns out to be of Ebon Moss-Bacrach’s Ben Grimm, aka The Thing. A real-life massive pile of talking rock is then seen licking his fingers, also giving the viewers a first look at the costume of the Fantastic Four.

It seems to be a turtle neck made up of blue and white pieces of clothing, which isn’t as natural as it looks. Also, H.E.R.B.I.E., a famous robot from the comics, stuns the audience watching the trailer. The highly intriguing music then plays, with Pedro Pascal working tirelessly on two massive blackboards. Soon we see Ben struggling with his new look and Sue Storm turning invisible in the arms of Richards.

As we see Joseph Quinn’s Human torch and the brother of Sue Johnny Storm tearing the sky with his flaming body, the fun part only begins. Moving towards the end, the trailer also shows a big helmet casting a shadow over a city. However, soon, we realize it is New York, as Ralph Ineson’s humongous Galactus is seen near the Lady Liberty.