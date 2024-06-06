The Fault in Our Stars Turns 10: Where Is The Cast Now? Deets on Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort

10 years ago John Green’s hit novel came to life with a fabulous cast. The Fault in Our Stars became an absolute tale that still makes many people cry. While making them feel mushy all over again, the romantic yet tragic movie talks about two teenagers who are suffering from cancer.

While the two leads Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort, managed to grip the audience with their acting skills that no one can forget, they have paved the way to success, throughout the years. Let’s discuss where they are today, as we also learn about other cast members.

Shailene Woodley

After her role in the 2014 movie, Woodley was then seen in Insurgent. She even made her presence known in movies such as Allegiant, Big Little Lies, Endings, Beginnings, as well as The Mauritanian.

The star was dating Ben Volavola, a rugby player until 2020. Later in February 2021, she confirmed her engagement to NFL star Aaron Rodgers. However, the two soon ended their engagement in February 2022.

Ansel Elgort

Even Ansel Elgort joined the cast of Insurgent as well as Allegiant after his portrayal in The Fault in Our Stars. He later starred in Edgar Wright’s Baby Driver which went on to become a massive success.

The actor was also seen in movies like Billionaire Boys Club, November Criminals, and The Goldfinch, while also starring in the 2021 film adaptation of West Side Story.

Making a grand impact in the film industry, Elgort has now started chasing a career in music as well and has released his first single called Home Alone.

Nat Wolff

After starring in The Fault in Our Stars, Nat Wolff was seen in another movie adapted from the book by the same author John Green. He was seen in Paper Towns which also starred Cara Delevigne. He was later seen in Netflix’s Death Note. His other credits include The Intern, Semper Fi, Mortal, and more.

Even he has been making music alongside his brother Alex Wolff.

Willem Dafoe

He is seen playing the role of Peter Van Houten in TFiOS. After this, the already legendary actor Willem Dafoe was seen in movies like The Florida Project, Death Note, Murder on the Orient Express, The Lighthouse, and more.

He recently reprised his role as Green Goblin in Spiderman: No Way Home.

Laura Dern

She is another legendary actress amongst the cast of the stated movie. After the 2014 film, Dern was seen in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Marriage Story, and Little Women. Her most recent movie was Jurassic World: Dominion.

Sam Trammell

Trammell played the character of Mr. Lancaster in the romantic flick. He was later seen in Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase, True Blood, Homeland, American Refugee and more.

With the movie turning 10 this year, its actors have too achieved greatness in their life. The Fault in Our Stars was released on July 10, 2014.

