'The First Email I Got...': Kevin Spacey Says Elton John And His Husband David Furnish Supported Him Amid Assault Allegations

During the #MeToo movement, Kevin Spacey’s name was highlighted due to several serious allegations against the actor. Spacey quickly became part of multiple controversies after this. In a recent interview with Piers Morgan, the American beauty actor revealed the support he received from the legendary singer Elton John and his husband David Furnish. Check out what the actor had to say about receiving the support.

Kevin Spacey talks about receiving support from Elton John and David Furnish

As per the Independent, Elton John and David Furnish gave witness testimonies during Spacey’s UK trial in 2022. During his interview, Morgan asked Spacey what it was like garnering support from the singer and his husband.

He said, “You actually just reminded me that Elton was the first email I got on October 30th of 2017.” This was after Anthony Rapps’ allegation had come out against Spacey.

The email read, “‘We love you. Whatever you need, we’re here for you.’” The Usual Suspects actor revealed that he did not ask the pair to testify in court, but they insisted on doing so.

After Spacey told the couple about a “piece of information that one of the accusers had said about them, which was not true,” John and Furnish, both wanted to let it be known to the jury that the person wasn't telling the truth. Spacey expressed that he is fortunate to have these friends.

Kevin Spacey talks about selling his home

In the interview, Spacey, while tearing up, said that he is currently broke and his Baltimore home is in foreclosure and will soon be auctioned at a fire sale. The actor said that he now has to go back to Baltimore and put all of his things in storage.

For the unversed, Kevin Spacey has been living in this home since 2012, while his hit series House Of Cards was being filmed.

During the interview, Spacey also disclosed that he is currently going through a financial crisis. Morgan asked about the amount of money the actor currently has, to which Spacey replied “None.” The actor mentioned he is in debt of millions of dollars in legal fees.

A two-part documentary discusses the actor and the allegation against him named Spacey Unmasked. It aired in May in the UK. It can be streamed on Max.

As per Deadline, Spacey was found not guilty of the nine counts made by four men at London’s Southwark Crown Court in 2023. He was not liable in Anthony Rapp’s case. Next year, he will face charges by a man, who wished to protect his anonymity, in a Civil trial in the UK.

