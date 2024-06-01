The First Omen Ending Explained: The Prequel Reveals Shocking Twist About Damien's Sister And Mother

The First Omen is now on Disney+ in the UK and Hulu in the US, letting more viewers see the shocking ending of the prequel to The Omen.

The movie stars Nell Tiger Free as Margaret, an American sent to work at a church in Rome. There, she meets Cardinal Lawrence (Bill Nighy), who she knew from her orphanage days. But the Cardinal is not the holy man she thinks.

The First Omen ending explained

He’s part of a plot to bring about the Antichrist’s birth to create fear, unite the church, and grow their followers. Margaret realizes she has a crucial role in this plan, leading to a twist that changes what we know about The Omen.

Father Brennan (Ralph Ineson) is trying to stop the conspiracy. He warns Margaret that Carlita, a girl at the church, might be used to birth the Antichrist. He asks Margaret to find Carlita’s file.

When she does, Margaret discovers that Carlita is one of many girls named Scianna. Margaret is shocked to learn that she herself is the fifth Scianna baby and already pregnant with the Antichrist.

Margaret remembers a night out with her roommate Luz (Maria Caballero) when she was drugged and raped by a jackal. Previous attempts to create the Antichrist failed, so the conspirators decided to use one of the Scianna girls instead.

As her waters break at midnight on June 6, Margaret is abducted by the Cardinal and other priests. She gives birth to twins, a boy, and a girl. The Cardinal plans to kill Margaret and the girl, but Margaret stabs him and is then stabbed by Luz. The vault they are in catches fire, but Carlita saves Margaret and the baby girl, leaving the jackal to burn.

The First Omen hints at another sequel

Father Spiletto tells Luz to give the baby boy to Ambassador Robert Thorn, tying The First Omen to The Omen. Five years later, Father Brennan visits Margaret, who is living in a remote cabin with her daughter and Carlita. He warns her that the Church knows she’s alive and will come for her. He tells her about her son, Damien.

This ending sets up the potential for a sequel, possibly ignoring previous sequels. The First Omen also explains the jackal mystery from The Omen, revealing that the jackal was Damien’s father, not mother and that Margaret, Damien’s mother, is still alive with his twin sister.

Director Arkasha Stevenson, who co-wrote the movie, has expressed interest in exploring more stories in this universe per Digital Spy.

The First Omen is available on Disney+ in the UK and Hulu in the US.

