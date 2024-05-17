‘The First Thing He Did Was Make Me Cry’: John Krasinski On His Emotional Reunion With Steve Carell While Working On IF

John Krasinski and Steve Carell go way back, and their reunion was unexpectedly emotional!

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know that the actors worked together for seven years on the hit sitcom The Office. The animated movie IF brings the iconic comedic duo back together!

Steve Carell made John Krasinski cry

One would imagine a reunion between Jim Halpert (Krasinski) and Michele Scott (Carell) to be a riot. But on the contrary, it was pretty emotional! The Quiet Place creator spoke to People about the reunion.

"When he came in, I thought I would have the best time ever, and I did. But the first thing he did was make me cry, which sounds sad, but it was amazing,” Krasinski said. What did Carell say to make him burst into tears?

The Crazy Stupid Love actor had always anticipated Krasinski would become a writer-director. “ ‘I'm so proud of you and keep going, and I've watched everything, and [I'm] cheering you on from the sidelines,' ” the latter recalled Carell’s words that left him weeping. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

“So I wept at the beginning of our VO session, and then, luckily he jumped into being Blue and cheered me up. It was great," Krasinski added.

Krasinski thought of Carell while writing the character IF

IF is an animated movie about the world of imaginary friends with the undertones of philosophical messages on life and innocence. For the Jack Ryan actor, the film was his brain baby and a love letter to his children.

He told the outlet that he had kept Carell’s voice in mind while writing the main animated character IF, without even pitching him the script. "I wrote the part for him and had no idea that he could do it, whether scheduling-wise or whatever," he said.

Krasinski recalled that Carell's saying yes to the role was like getting a stamp of approval from “family.” The movie also stars some A-list celebrities, including Ryan Reynolds, Bradley Cooper, Awkwafina, Blake Lively, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Amy Schumer, and many more. Young actress Cailey Fleming plays the lead alongside Reynolds’ Cal.