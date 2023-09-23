The first time I got married I...': When Scarlett Johansson opened up about her marriage with Ryan Reynolds, says she 'romanticized it'

Scarlett Johansson, the acclaimed actress known for her renowned performance in the MCU, shared her views on building a family. The superstar admitted that despite her positive stance on starting a family, she never encountered the right person. The superstar’s candid remarks covered her first marriage with actor Ryan Reynolds as well. Johansson accepted that she romanticized her relationship with Reynolds and reflected on the valuable lessons she gained from the experience.

Scarlett Johansson on the idea of family

Scarlett Johansson in an interview with Vanity Fair shared her point of view about marriages and family. The actress claimed that the idea of building a family is favorable for her but subtly marked the reason behind her failed marriages. “The idea of building a family, making a family, and having that work, I like that idea. I think that would be wonderful. I’ve always wanted that. I wanted that also in my marriage to my daughter’s father as well. It just wasn’t the right person. But I like that idea.”

Scarlett Johansson admits to romanticizing her first marriage with Ryan Reynolds

Johansson, without directly mentioning her former spouse Ryan Reynolds, spoke about her first marriage at the age of 23. She admitted to having had a somewhat idealized view of marriage during that time. Johansson shared, "I mean, the first time I got married I was 23 years old. I didn’t really have an understanding of marriage. Maybe I kind of romanticized it, I think, in a way.” Johansson and Reynolds got married in 2008 but eventually parted ways in 2011.

Reflecting on her past, Scarlett Johansson revealed that she has matured considerably since her first marriage. She described this phase as a "different part" of her life and emphasized her newfound ability to make more rational choices. Johansson commented, "I feel like I'm in a place in my life, I feel I'm able to make more active choices. I'm more present, I think, than I've been before."

Johansson married French journalist Romain Dauriac in 2014, following her divorce from Reynolds. But sadly things didn’t unfold in a desirable manner in this marriage as well. The duo got divorced in 2017 and share a daughter together. Scarlett Johansson is currently married to Colin Jost with whom she a tied knot in 2020.

