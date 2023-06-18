The Flash: All you need to know about the cameo appearances in Ezra Miller’s film

The Flash, the highly anticipated DCU project which features Ezra Miller in the lead role, hit the theatres a few days back. The superhero film, which is directed by Andy Muschietti is now receiving love from audiences across the globe, thanks to its entertaining storytelling and powerful performances. Ezra Miller appeared in a double role in the film as two different versions of their character, from various timelines.

Michael Keaton, the senior actor appeared in a key role as Batman in the series, while Sasha Calle played Supergirl. Nicolas Cage, on the other hand, essays the role of Superman in a special cameo role in The Flash. However, that is not the only cameo appearance in the film. The latest DC project blew away its fans by presenting a long list of cameos from the best superheroes in the universe.

Here's all you need to know about cameos appearances in The Flash (SPOILERS AHEAD)

Ben Affleck's final act as Batman

Yes, you read it right. The popular star, who earned immense love for his portrayal of Batman in Batman Vs Superman and Justice League, returned to play the iconic superhero one last time, in The Flash. Ben Affleck appeared as one of quite a few versions of Bruce Wayne aka Batman, featured in the film. In a recent interview, the actor revealed that he thorough enjoyed playing the role once again, in Andy Muschietti's film.

George Clooney, Gal Gadot, and Jason Momoa's cameos

The Flash gave the biggest surprise to the audiences by presenting senior Hollywood star George Clooney in a stunning cameo appearance as Bruce Wayne aka Batman. For the unversed, George Clooney played the iconic role in the 1997-released film Batman & Robin, which ended up as a massive box office failure. The actor, who was so embarrassed with the film, had even prevented his wife Amal Clooney from watching it. However, his return as Batman in the Ezra Miller starrer is going to be remembered for a long time.

The Justice League stars, Gal Gadot and Jason Momoa thoroughly entertained The Flash audience with their fun cameos in the film. Gadot, as Wonder Woman got one of the funniest scenes in the film, while Momoa's presence as Aquaman enhanced the wacky post-credit scene. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, the actor who is best known for his role in the Game Of Thrones series, was also spotted in a cameo appearance in The Flash. He made a minor appearance in the film, as a man eating Pizza.

Other special appearances

The DC fans had a nostalgic moment with the late Christopher Reeve reappearing as Superman in the film, as Ezra Miller's Flash messes up the timelines. George Reeves appeared as another version of Superman, while Helen Slater played Supergirl. Late Adam West also made a comeback to the film as another Batman, Teddy Sears made a comeback as the original Flash aka Jay Garrick.

