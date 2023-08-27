The Flash Alternate Ending: How DC dropped Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, and Ben Affleck cameos for USD 500 million actor appearance
DC has been planning to revive its universe for the longest time now. And with this, a lot of changes are undergoing in the studio. One of them is the ending of The Flash. Read on
The Flash movie has been under the radar for the longest time now. And the fans wish to see when the movie is coming to the screens. Well, now that DC is planning to change things around for themselves, there are three endings that are in line to feature in the film. To the surprise of the fans, it turned out that the studio went on to choose the most unpopular of them all. Here is everything to know about the three endings and what DC opted out for the new one at last.
DC's three different endings for The Flash movie
Ending 1: Barry Meets Supergirl and Keaton's Batman
The original ending envisioned Barry encountering Supergirl (Sasha Calle) and Michael Keaton's Batman at a pivotal courthouse scene. This conclusion would have unraveled the fabric of time, reversing their earlier fates and underscoring Barry's failure to restore the original DCEU timeline. Furthermore, it would have paved the way for Keaton's Batman to feature in forthcoming DC projects, including the now-defunct Batgirl movie.
Ending 2: Cavill's Superman and Gadot's Wonder Woman Cameos
An alternate ending aimed to bid farewell to Ben Affleck's Batman and Henry Cavill's Superman from the main DCEU timeline. However, changes in leadership and creative direction post-merger led to a reshuffling of plans. Despite this, a scene was filmed featuring Cavill's Superman and Gadot's Wonder Woman, along with Keaton's Batman and Supergirl, potentially disrupting the established timeline continuity.
Ending 3: Clooney's Batman appears at the courthouse
Ultimately, the third and chosen ending offers an intriguing twist. Barry, believing he has set things right, is met by George Clooney's Bruce Wayne at the courthouse instead of Batfleck. While this selection may not have appeased all fans, it symbolized a DC franchise reboot and emphasized a departure from the prior Batman portrayal. This ending, born from a lighthearted joke between executives, hints at a new direction for the DC Universe.
As mentioned, the studio went for the third ending in order to add the scene with George Clooney into the movie. As the news broke out, the fans were seemingly disappointed by the choice of ending. While the decision to cast Clooney seems to be working, there are other factors that do not go along for the fans. We will be sure to update this section with more intel on DC's new projects. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.
