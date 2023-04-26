The Flash: Batman and Supergirl join the team in the new poster of DC’s ambitious project

The Flash, the highly anticipated superhero film which is produced by DC Studios, is gearing up for its grand theatrical release. The makers recently dropped the much-awaited official trailer of the James Gunn directorial on social media, which was widely appreciated by audiences across the globe. Now, the team is set to drop the second trailer of The Flash and teased the film fanatics with a brand new poster of the project featuring the exciting additions to the cast.

The new poster of The Flash wins the internet

The new poster of The Flash features the titular character, played by Ezra Miller at the center as a yellow light passes through his new costume. But, it is now clear that Barry Allen aka The Flash is now facing his enemies alone. The promising poster also features the popular DC hero Batman and Supergirl, played by Michael Keaton and Sasha Calle, respectively.

However, the brand-new poster does not reveal anything more about the plot. But, it confirms that the multiverse is growing bigger and better, thus raising the expectations over the project. Movie lovers are now eagerly waiting for the second trailer of The Flash, to get a glimpse of Batman and Supergirl’s appearance in the DC project.

About The Flash

The movie, which is the first independent project based on Flash, Ezra Miller is reprising his famous role as Barry Allen aka The Flash. As per the reports, Barry will be seen attempting to travel back in time to prevent the murder of his mother but ends up shifting the existence of reality and now living in a world where General Zod is not defeated by Superman ( the character essayed by Henry Cavill). And things get even worse, as Barry has no help from the superheroes to support him on this dangerous mission.

